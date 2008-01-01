Melonwoods furniture both manufactures wooden furniture locally as well as imports furniture from Indonesia.
We offer bespoke furniture at warehouse prices directly to the public.
Our carpentry division manufactures furniture for our showrooms but also for interior design projects, retailers, lodges and hotels. We make the items according to your specifications.
Operating since 2008 we are a reliable and trusted furniture supplier in the industry.
- Services
- Manufacturingwoodenfurniture
- Importingfurniture and Decor from Indonesia
- Free consultations for furniture and decor for homes
- Furniture design service offered in person and online
- Furniture manufacture and supply to the trade
- Service areas
- South Africa
- Address
7 Beacon Rock, 21 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga
4320 Durban
South Africa
+27-315125112 www.melonwoods.co.za