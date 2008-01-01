Your browser is out-of-date.

Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Durban
    The Sheds, Waterfall Estate, Midrand, Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Multicolored
    The Sheds, Waterfall Estate, Midrand, Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Multimedia roomFurniture Solid Wood Multicolored
    The Sheds, Waterfall Estate, Midrand, Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Melonwoods Solid Wood Furniture Industrial style dining room Concrete Multicolored
    +3
    The Sheds, Waterfall Estate, Midrand

    Melonwoods furniture both manufactures wooden furniture locally as well as imports furniture from Indonesia.

    We offer bespoke furniture at warehouse prices directly to the public.

    Our carpentry division manufactures furniture for our showrooms but also for interior design projects, retailers, lodges and hotels. We make the items according to your specifications.

    Operating since 2008 we are a reliable and trusted furniture supplier in the industry.

    Services
    • Manufacturingwoodenfurniture
    • Importingfurniture and Decor from Indonesia
    • Free consultations for furniture and decor for homes
    • Furniture design service offered in person and online
    • Furniture manufacture and supply to the trade
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    7 Beacon Rock, 21 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga
    4320 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-315125112 www.melonwoods.co.za
