Springlights Lighting
Lighting Designers in Durban
    • Springlights is a retailer and wholesaler of home and industrial lighting. We are lighting specialists who work with you from project design through to conceptualisation as well as implementation of all your lighting needs.

    We work in the both the trade and end user markets offering great value for money as well as specialist advice for lighting.

    Services
    • Free lighting consultation
    • Retailing of lights
    • Home lighting design and implementation
    • Office lighting design and implementation
    • Retail lighting design and implementation
    • Working with Home Estates to design and implement lighting needs
    Service areas
    • KwaZulu Natal in person
    • South African via online tools
    • Durban
    Address
    Shop 8 Bailey Centre, 2 Builders Way, Hillcrest
    3610 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-317653898 www.springlights.net
