If your garage door or gate motor is out of order making noise or not running properly, our repair team will get it up & running in no time at all.





We have been in the garage door repairs and gate motor repairs industry for over 10 years, and we have a database full of repeat clients in all areas of Gauteng, we might have been to your next door neighbors and you could be next in line for some quality service, we aim to please all your security needs.

Once we have committed our team to your garage door, gate motor or roller shutter needs we set the target to give a speedy service one requires when it comes to your home or business entrance security.



