Electrical Compliance Certificate
Electricians in Johannesburg
Services

  • electrician
  • electrical compliance certificate
  • electrical installations
  • electrical maintenance
  • electrical repair
Price/hr: R850

    At Electrical Compliance Certificate, we provide registered and qualified electricians in Johannesburg, Randburg and Pretoria who can assist with residential, domestic or commercial electrical services, electrical installations and electrical repairs. In addition, our licensed electrical contractors who also operate in Sandton and Centurion are authorised to issue electrical compliance certificates and our work therefore complies with electrical legislation.  


    We also provide electrical compliance certificates (coc certificates) & fencing compliance certificates. Our qualified electricians will ensure that all electrical coc work is compliant with regulation.  

     

    Our COC certificates are issued by qualified electricians giving you peace of mind that you will meet the required regulation. Don't delay the transfer of your property by using electricians that do not comply to the SANS wiring code. 

     

    We provide electrical services in the following provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape. 

     

    Electrician services we offer: 

    Appliances, switches, lights, wall sockets 

    General electrical installations or repairs done by an installation electrician. 

    Appliance installations 

    Tripp switches, fuse boards, circuit breakers 

    Electrical compliance certificates (C.O.C) 

    Large or small rewiring jobs 

    Fault finding and then diagnosis 

    Inspection and testing of electrical installation 

    Domestic electrical installations 

    Electrical installation service 

    Electrician maintenance jobs 


    Office Locations

    Johannesburg Address: 3 Guild Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

    Johannesburg Website: https://electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za/locations/electrician/johannesburg/

    Google My Business: https://g.page/r/CWgqnKXcWvItEAE


    Sandton Address: 330 Rivonia Blvd, Edenburg, Sandton, 2128, South Africa

    Sandton Website: https://electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za/locations/electrician/sandton/

    Google My Business: https://g.page/r/CWgqnKXcWvItEAE


    Randburg Address: 91 Malibongwe Drive, Robindale, Randburg, 2194, South Africa

    Randburg Website: https://electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za/locations/electrician/randburg/

    Google My Business: https://g.page/r/CWgqnKXcWvItEAE


    Centurion Address: 24 Jakaranda Street, Hennopspark, Centurion, 0172, South Africa

    Centurion Website: https://electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za/locations/electrician/centurion/

    Google My Business: https://g.page/r/CWgqnKXcWvItEAE


    Pretoria Address: 25 Bond Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

    Pretoria Website: https://electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za/locations/electrician/pretoria/

    Google My Business: https://g.page/r/CWgqnKXcWvItEAE


    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    52 Christo Avenue, Olivedale
    2188 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-788545415 electrical-compliance-certificate.co.za
