weClean Cleaning Services Cape Town
Building cleaning in Cape Town
    Office Cleaning, weClean Cleaning Services Cape Town
    Office Cleaning, weClean Cleaning Services Cape Town weClean Cleaning Services Cape Town Study/office Glass Grey
    weClean provides only the best cleaning services in Cape Town.

    We have many years of experience and are proven to be reliable and professional in all the cleaning services we carry out. Our service offerings are available to commercial buildings, retail establishments, offices, apartment complexes and for our domestic clients we provide deep cleaning of carpets, mattresses and upholstery. For those requiring disinfection services we provide ULV fogging services too.

    Contact us today for only the best cleaning services Cape Town has to offer.

    Call us: 021 8026450/1

    Whatsapp us: 0713525550

    Visit our website for more information https://weclean.co.za/

    Services
    • cleaning
    • office& commercial cleaning
    • carpet cleaning
    • upholstery cleaning
    • mattress cleaning
    Service areas
    • City Bowl
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Northern Suburbs
    • West Coast
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • South Peninsula
    • Cape Town
    Address
    Buitengracht Drive, Richwood, Milnerton
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-218026451 weclean.co.za
