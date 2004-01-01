Your browser is out-of-date.

Netstruck
Home Media Design & Installation in Randburg
    Home

    Smart home and custom installers.


    Our 17 years experience (2004) in smart home technologies and custom installations and designs can guide you in setting up your new home with the latest technology in smart design and control of all your home needs, such as security, lighting, comfort and media.

    Control everything from one device, from any where in the world.

    How about a free Demo?

    Let us show you what your home can do for you.

    Installations can be done on already built homes and those still in the process of building.

    Services
    • Smart home automation
    • Network infrastructure
    • Wifi for the home
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Northwest
    • Pretoria
    • Randburg
    Address
    Randburg
    2169 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-762021295
