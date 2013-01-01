Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Architects in Johannesburg
    • Cape Dutch Guest House, Blue Designs Architectural Designers Blue Designs Architectural Designers Commercial spaces Bricks White
    Cape Dutch Guest House
    Eagle Canyon House, Blue Designs Architectural Designers Blue Designs Architectural Designers Modern houses Bricks
    Eagle Canyon House
    Breakfree Estate House, Blue Designs Architectural Designers Blue Designs Architectural Designers Mediterranean style house Bricks Amber/Gold
    Breakfree Estate House
    Cedar Creek House, Blue Designs Architectural Designers Blue Designs Architectural Designers Classic style houses Bricks Beige
    Cedar Creek House
    Waterfall Country Estate House, Blue Designs Architectural Designers Blue Designs Architectural Designers Modern houses Bricks
    Waterfall Country Estate House

    Blue Designs is an Architectural Design company established in 2004 - I have over 15 years experience in the construction industry.  My approach is client centered, we believe in making the building process as smooth as possible.  We have long established ties with Council and Town Planners which enable us to offer prompt municipal approvals.  Blue Designs is based in Johannesburg.  

    Services
    • Architectural Design—renovations or new build
    • House Plans
    • Commercial Building Plans (Ware Houses
    • Offices
    • Student Accommodation
    • Schools
    • Nursery schools
    • Hotels
    • Guest Houses & Offices). Building Site Supervision
    • town planning
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Pretoria
    Address
    18, Melbavink Street
    2154 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-823990180 www.bluedesigns.org
