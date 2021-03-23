Your browser is out-of-date.

Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776
Electricians in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
Services

  • electrical repairs and installation
  • geyser repairs and installation
  • All electrical and plumbing work
  • tripping power repairs
  • stove and oven repairs
  • lights ceiling fan and chandelier installation
  • electrician near me

Projects

    • Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776, Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Kitchen
    Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776
    Electrician near me - Garsfontein 0784049776, Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Living room Bamboo Beige
    Electrician near me - Garsfontein 0784049776
    Electrician in Garsfontein 0784049776, Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Eclectic style bedroom
    Electrician in Garsfontein 0784049776, Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Living room
    Electrician in Garsfontein 0784049776, Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776 Eclectic style bathroom
    +1
    Electrician in Garsfontein 0784049776

    Electrician in Garsfontein 0784049776

    Tripping power Local Electrician Garsfontein area

    Garsfontein Electricians: We offer electrical services and repairs designed to get your home or business in working order and up to code.

    Garsfontein Electricians: Electrical Service &Troubleshooting Diagnose and Solve Electrical Problems

    Garsfontein Electrician: Chandelier Installation Light Fixture Installation

    Garsfontein Electrician: Breaker Panel Upgrades Ceiling Fan Installation

    Fuse Box Repairs Lighting Design

    Wiring Lighting Maintenance

    Switch and panel repair Machine Hookups

    Electric cable repairs Electrical Maintenance and Repair

    Emergency Service Calls Motor Hookups

    AFCI/GFCI New Construction;

    Aluminum Wiring Repair Phone Cabling

    Attic Fans Recessed Can Lighting

    Breaker Box Replacements Security Wiring

    Garsfontein Electrician services offer best electrical services in Gauteng Electrician areas all hours of the day or night.

    Breaker Replacement Service Upgrades


    Service areas
    Pretoria East Garsfontein
    Address
    510 Serene Street
    0042 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-784049776 theelectricplumber.co.za/garsfontein
    Legal disclosure

    Garsfontein Electricians 0784049776

    We handle a wide variety of electrical problems for example:

    Burnt wire in Garsfontein

    Burnt connections in Garsfontein

    Faulty isolators in Garsfontein

    Faulty earth leakages in Garsfontein

    Faulty electrical plug in Garsfontein

    Faulty light sockets in Garsfontein

    Faulty circuit breakers in Garsfontein

    Faulty light switches in Garsfontein

    Faulty electric fencing connection in Garsfontein

    Faulty electric gate connection in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump db board in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump isolator in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump transformer in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump circuit breaker in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump buzz bar in Garsfontein

    Faulty pool pump neutral bar in Garsfontein

    Faulty distribution board isolator in Garsfontein

    Incorrectly wired distribution board in Garsfontein

    Parts that are no longer available or where the item is irreparable and have to be replaced by modern system (fuse system changed to circuit breaker system)

    The complete replacement of electrical distribution boards, circuit breakers and earth leakages due to faulty or burnt distribution board. in Garsfontein

    Upgrades to electrical distributions boards in Garsfontein

    Upgrades of circuit breakers and earth leakages in Garsfontein

    Faulty low voltage lights in Garsfontein

    Faulty garden lights in Garsfontein

    Faulty gate lights in Garsfontein

    External lights in Garsfontein

    Any damage due to power surges in Garsfontein

    Compliance Certificates in Garsfontein

    Replacement of burnt connections and plug points in Garsfontein

    Power failures in Garsfontein

    Faulty Distribution boards in Garsfontein

    Main cable faults in Garsfontein

    Geyser connections in Garsfontein

    Repairs or replacement geysers in Garsfontein

    Generator installation Garsfontein

    Reviews

    Mike Ndlovu
    great service given and affordable too, I will use you again
    4 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    freezoemaksman
    best electricians in Garsfontein , thank you for the great service Mike
    4 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    irenebotha91
    Thank you for a good service I will recommend your services to anyone who needs an electrician
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: April 2021
    Edit
