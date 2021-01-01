Irene plumbers, 0723328082 Doringkloof Geyser repair,Lyttelton burst geyser replacement,Highveld blocked drain,Midstream estate burst geyser,Ecopark plumber,Rooihuiskraal burst pipe,Samrand plumber,Brooklands plumber,The reeds Sink leaks,Wierdapark blocked drain,eldoraigne plumber,Zwartkop geyser replacement,Clubview plumber





SERVICES









Plumbing

Tap repair and replacement

Toilet and shower leaks

Emergency Plumber

Bathroom installation

Kitchen installations

Blocked drains

Blocked toilets

CCTV drain survey

Drain jetting

Boiler installation

Boiler/geyser repair

Boiler /geyser servicing









Whether you request an experienced plumber to fix your pipes or drains, a certified technician to service your central heating system, or a bathroom expert to completely renovate your kitchen or bathroom, My Plumber is the company to call. We constantly improve and expand our service range to meet various plumbing and gas heating needs that our residential and commercial customers might have. See the partial list above and explore our property maintenance solutions!