Geyser Repairs

Pretoria

plumbers, 07233280820 Geyser installations Pretoria East, Burst geyser replacements Pretoria North, Solar geyser installers

Centurion

, Wapadrand Blocked drains, Lynnwood Burst pipes, Waterkloof Leaking taps, Olympus Bathroom renovations , Silverlakes plumber,Faerie glen blocked drain,Moreleta park plumber,Mooikloof Geyser repair









Guaranteed





We offer a 12-month guarantee on our workmanship, so rest assured that your routine or emergency plumbing service will be executed with quality results and up to your highest satisfaction.









Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

Unblocking of blocked drains

Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

Geyser tripping problems

Repairs to leaking toilets

Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

Repairs to geyser overflow problems

Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

Installation of Isolator Switches

Repair to leaking or cracked baths

Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser

Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers





Call Brandon on 0723328082 free quote