Pretoria east plumbers and blocked drain 0723328082 free quote
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews
Services

  • Pretoria east Plumbers
  • Pretoria east blocked drain
  • Blocked drain Faerie glen
  • Silverlakes geyser repairs
  • Mooikloof burst geyser
  • Moreleta park plumbers
  • Lynnwood Burst pipe
  • Watekloof Blocked sink
  • Pretoria east plumbers
  • Faerie glen geyser replacement
  • Garsfontein blocked toilet
  • Olympus plumber
Price/hr: R21

Projects

    • Pretoria east Newlands plumbers and blocked drain 0723328082 free quote, Pretoria east plumbers and blocked drain 0723328082 free quote Pretoria east plumbers and blocked drain 0723328082 free quote
    Pretoria east Newlands plumbers and blocked drain 0723328082 free quote

    Geyser Repairs 

    Pretoria

     plumbers, 07233280820 Geyser installations Pretoria East, Burst geyser replacements Pretoria North, Solar geyser installers 

    Centurion

    , Wapadrand Blocked drains, Lynnwood Burst pipes, Waterkloof Leaking taps, Olympus Bathroom renovations , Silverlakes plumber,Faerie glen blocked drain,Moreleta park plumber,Mooikloof Geyser repair



    Guaranteed


    We offer a 12-month guarantee on our workmanship, so rest assured that your routine or emergency plumbing service will be executed with quality results and up to your highest satisfaction.



    Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers

    Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes

    Unblocking of blocked drains

    Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves

    Geyser tripping problems

    Repairs to leaking toilets

    Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps

    Repairs to geyser overflow problems

    Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats

    Installation of Isolator Switches

    Repair to leaking or cracked baths

    Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser

    Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers


    Call Brandon on 0723328082 free quote

    Service areas
    • Pretoria
    • Pretoria east
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    Address
    Glenwood rd 135 office park Lynnwood
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-723328085 patrolelectrical-plumbing.simplesite.com
