CLK Design Studio is a design-focused, residential architecture & experimental design studio founded in 2015. Over the years, we have shaped our identity around creating meaningful residential architecture which is often challenging and demanding! As such, our office focuses almost exclusively on design for habitation, whether in an urban, peri urban, township, informal or rural context. Our practice focuses on new builds as well as exciting renovations. On occasion, we take on experimental design projects, competitions and charity (pro-bono) work.



