Masiza RSA Projects & Developments (Pty) Ltd, previously “Masiza RSA Home
Improvements (Pty) Ltd”, is a one-stop company that provides conclusive building
renovation and maintenance services. Our mission is to acquire and master the entailed
services in our industry of choice, associate, teach and create a long lasting solid brand
that renders effectively.
We have kept our eye on the ball, growing rapidly over the past 5 years. Being involved in
both formal and informal sectors, has equipped us with adequate skills and experience
when it comes to providing clients with unique and specified services. The transition
between both, highlights our commitment and perseverance to blend both domestic
and industrial services into one cup of coffee. Our goal is to be well established in KZN
and grow yonder than the provincial radius.
Depending on the capacity of the project, we lean solely on service deliverance to
source all professional consultation to meet deadlines and to obtain excellent ratings from
our clients. Our team consists of experienced, engineers, architects, project managers,
plumbers, electricians and skilled artisans.
- Services
- Building & alterations
- plumbing
- electrical
- tiling
- painting
- ceiling
- kitchen & bathroom renovations.
- Service areas
- Durban & surrounding and Pinetown
- Address
-
49 Marianridge Drive
3610 Pinetown
South Africa
+27-317000016 masizarsa.co.za