Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Masiza RSA Projects &amp; Developments (Pty) Ltd
Home Builders in Pinetown
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Masiza RSA Projects & Developments (Pty) Ltd, previously “Masiza RSA Home 

    Improvements (Pty) Ltd”, is a one-stop company that provides conclusive building 

    renovation and maintenance services. Our mission is to acquire and master the entailed 

    services in our industry of choice, associate, teach and create a long lasting solid brand 

    that renders effectively. 

    We have kept our eye on the ball, growing rapidly over the past 5 years. Being involved in 

    both formal and informal sectors, has equipped us with adequate skills and experience 

    when it comes to providing clients with unique and specified services. The transition 

    between both, highlights our commitment and perseverance to blend both domestic 

    and industrial services into one cup of coffee. Our goal is to be well established in KZN 

    and grow yonder than the provincial radius.



    Depending on the capacity of the project, we lean solely on service deliverance to 

    source all professional consultation to meet deadlines and to obtain excellent ratings from 

    our clients. Our team consists of experienced, engineers, architects, project managers, 

    plumbers, electricians and skilled artisans. 


    Services
    • Building & alterations
    • plumbing
    • electrical
    • tiling
    • painting
    • ceiling
    • kitchen & bathroom renovations.
    Service areas
    Durban & surrounding and Pinetown
    Address
    49 Marianridge Drive
    3610 Pinetown
    South Africa
    +27-317000016 masizarsa.co.za
      Add SEO element