Masiza RSA Projects & Developments (Pty) Ltd, previously “Masiza RSA Home

Improvements (Pty) Ltd”, is a one-stop company that provides conclusive building

renovation and maintenance services. Our mission is to acquire and master the entailed

services in our industry of choice, associate, teach and create a long lasting solid brand

that renders effectively.

We have kept our eye on the ball, growing rapidly over the past 5 years. Being involved in

both formal and informal sectors, has equipped us with adequate skills and experience

when it comes to providing clients with unique and specified services. The transition

between both, highlights our commitment and perseverance to blend both domestic

and industrial services into one cup of coffee. Our goal is to be well established in KZN

and grow yonder than the provincial radius.









Depending on the capacity of the project, we lean solely on service deliverance to

source all professional consultation to meet deadlines and to obtain excellent ratings from

our clients. Our team consists of experienced, engineers, architects, project managers,

plumbers, electricians and skilled artisans.



