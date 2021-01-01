SpaceSave specializes in space-saving furniture that enables consumer who live or work in smaller places to optimize their space by offering flexible, space-saving furniture solutions that are fun, customisable, and affordable.





In South Africa, we know all too well the space constraints of ever-shrinking apartments, RTP houses, office space but also classrooms.





Recognising that many families, students, first time homeowners or renters and pensioners live in constraint living areas and that living space will increasingly come at a premium, the future of furniture will lie in optimizing space, being functional and lowering the environmental impact.





At SpaceSave, we help provide furniture solutions to maximize space in small homes, offices, and public spaces so that people can live better with less, have more space and more freedom to move.





When for example a dining room table is a mirror on the wall and is flipped down only when it is used, it opens up space and creates freedom of movement.





We aim to live in harmony with the environment and to reduce waste in all we do. Our products are eco-friendly and proudly made in South Africa.





The company is South African owned and based in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs.



