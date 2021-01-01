Your browser is out-of-date.

SpaceSave
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Reviews (1)
    SpaceSave Balcony Table
    SpaceSave Balcony Table
    SpaceSave Flip n Flat Folding Portable Desk
    SpaceSave Flip n Flat Folding Portable Desk
    SpaceSave Fold Up Wall Mounted Nail Tech Table
    SpaceSave Fold Up Wall Mounted Nail Tech Table
    SpaceSave Hanging Balcony Table 60cm – Foldable
    SpaceSave Hanging Balcony Table 60cm – Foldable

    SpaceSave specializes in space-saving furniture that enables consumer who live or work in smaller places to optimize their space by offering flexible, space-saving furniture solutions that are fun, customisable, and affordable.


    In South Africa, we know all too well the space constraints of ever-shrinking apartments, RTP houses, office space but also classrooms.


    Recognising that many families, students, first time homeowners or renters and pensioners live in constraint living areas and that living space will increasingly come at a premium, the future of furniture will lie in optimizing space, being functional and lowering the environmental impact.


    At SpaceSave, we help provide furniture solutions to maximize space in small homes, offices, and public spaces so that people can live better with less, have more space and more freedom to move.


    When for example a dining room table is a mirror on the wall and is flipped down only when it is used, it opens up space and creates freedom of movement.


    We aim to live in harmony with the environment and to reduce waste in all we do. Our products are eco-friendly and proudly made in South Africa.


    The company is South African owned and based in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs. 


    Services
    Manufacture and sales of space-saving furniture
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    Uitzicht
    7570 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-642244773 www.spacesave.co.za

    Reviews

    Amber Toerien Amber Toerien
    The desk is perfect. I'm loving it. Will definitely purchase for the kids in the near future.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: February 2021
