RedPixel Studios
CGI / Visualisation in Randburg
Projects

    • Loft Apartment Interior, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios Living room
    Loft Apartment Interior
    Residential Interior, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios Study/office Wood Multicolored
    Residential Interior
    Romantic Dining, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios Modern dining room Solid Wood Multicolored
    Romantic Dining
    Country Living Development, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios Terrace house Bricks Multicolored
    Country Living Development, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios
    Country Living Development, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios
    Country Living Development
    Movie Room, RedPixel Studios RedPixel Studios Electronics Wood Multicolored
    Movie Room
    RedPixel Studios is a Johannesburg based 3D studio focused on Architectural Rendering, interiors and exteriors, Commercial and Residential rendering services, Animated Fly-thru’s and more. As a boutique CGI studio we believe in delivering high quality Still & Motion imagery. We strive to offer our clients, both large and small, the best service possible bringing a vision to live. At RedPixel Studios we create stunning Interior Visualizations for any industry. Our team has over 15 years of experience in the 3D rendering field and is passionate about visual art. As a result, we are professional, easy to work with, and provide exceptional quality of work at a great value.
    Services
    • Interior Renders
    • Exterior Renders
    • Residential Renders
    • Commercial Renders
    • Animated Fly-thrus
    • 3d Architectural
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Randburg
    Address
    6 Ulric Street
    2194 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-684259400 www.redpixelstudios.co.za
