APK Plumbing And Electrical(Pty)Ltd
Plumbers in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Services

  • shower
  • bathroom
  • geyser
  • toilet
  • drainage
  • electrician
  • repairs
  • pipes
    • We are a registered and reputable company specialising in plumbing and electrical services.Our services are fast,responsive,professional and also comes at affordable costs.Our customer satisfaction is our top priority.

    Service areas
    • plumbing and electrical
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    17 Mars Street Malvern
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-836201262 www.apkpe.o.za
