A Gowere Services
Gardeners in East London
Services

    • We offer a wide range of Affordable & Great Professional Gardening Services.


    Want your Grass Cut, Lawn mowed, Flower Beds Done or Tree Cut?

    Or You Want your Couches, Carpet or Mattress Cleaned?

    Or Even want to get your House Painted, tiled, or Driveway Paved?


    Why Wait - CALL US Now and get a free Quotation !!!


    Or send Us a Call Back, and we will gladly Call you.


    Our Gardening Services, includes:

    • Grass Cutting
    • Lawn Mowing
    • Lawn and Flower Planting
    • Flower Beds Making
    • Land Scaping
    • Soil Tiling
    • Shrubs Pruning
    • Hedge Pruning
    • Plants Watering
    • Weeds Removal
    • Weeds and Grass Killing
    • Tree Felling
    • Tree Stump Removal
    • Garden Waste Removal


    Our Cleaning Services, includes:

    • Couch Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Mattress Cleaning
    • Garage Cleaning
    • Yard Cleaning
    • Factory Cleaning
    • Occupancy Cleaning
    • Office Cleaning
    • Room Cleaning
    • Shop Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Car Seats Cleaning
    • Car Washing
    • Construction Site Cleaning
    • Gutter Cleaning
    • Refuse Collection
    • Wall Cleaning


    Our Maintenance Services, includes:

    • Furniture moves
    • Painting
    • Paving
    • Tiling


    Service areas
    East London
    Address
    Gaylard Road, Dawn
    5247 East London
    South Africa
    +27-844202007 www.agowere.com
