Champion gate motors provides a wide range of home automation and security services in and around Pretoria. We deal with Gate fabrications, gate motor repairs and installations, garage door installation services, garage door repairs and opener installations and repair. Repairs on existing electric fence and new installations, Cctv and alarm systems.

Gates Manufacturing;

With a lot of gate designs to suit your home design of business property. We can manufacture and design gates of different sizes just to meet your security and design needs.

Gate motor installations;

We supply and install a wide range of gate motor types with the major ones being Centurion gate motors, Gemini gate motors and ET gate motors. The procedure for getting a quote for a gate motor installation is to request a site visit and getting technical advice as to size and type of gate motor to suit your automation needs.

Gate motor repairs and maintenance;

In most cases gate users tend to attend to the gate motor only when it breaks down. But we believe in in maintenance and regular checks and service to both the gate and gate motors. But in the event of the gate motor being broken we are always available to fix it.

Garage door installations;

With garage door being such an important part of the house both security wise and beautiful look, we have a wide range of type and amazing supply and installation deals. We also do custom sizes on garage doors if the opening is not standard don't stress we got you covered.

Garage door repairs;

Like any other operating equipment's, garage doors break and therefore needs fixing. We fix all kinds of problems with garage doors and motors including spring tensioning, roller wheels replacement and door weight balancing.

Electric fence installations;

Electric fences generally provides the first line of defense to a property. Contact us for a site visit and get professional advice for your security needs.