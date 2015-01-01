Your browser is out-of-date.

XO Architects
Architects in Bloemfontein
    XO Architects apply a distinctive design approach from the conceptual and design phases to the output of documentation drawings and on-site administration, ensuring the translation of idea into reality with no loss of the original intention and thorough attention to detail. ​ We are design driven, and strive to find the solutions for each project that respond well to landscape, site, climate, context and users in a sustainable and contemporary way. ​ We believe in creating architecture that is not only beautiful, but also comfortable, practical, and durable.  We strive for timelessness in our designs, through the appropriate and honest use of materials, methods, and forms.
    Services
    Full Architectural Services
    Service areas
    National and Bloemfontein
    Company awards
    • SAIA Award of Excellence 2019: House Millie Krause
    • SAIA Award of Excellence 2015: Gallery on Leviseur
    Address
    T185 Strathearn
    9301 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-514301149 www.xoarchitects.co.za
    XO Architects offers experience in residential, commercial and industrial projects.  With every project, regardless of the size or type, we are committed to developing and exploring new ideas and concepts to find the best solutions for our clients.  We work in a collaborative studio environment with talented individuals who bring a variety of skills to each project.

    We are a client focused practice.  Our clients range from developers to families, business owners to institutions and we work across both the public and private sector.  We value the integral role the client plays throughout a project. Through full engagement with our clients, our primary objective is to successfully complete projects that will contribute positively to the larger community.


