XO Architects offers experience in residential, commercial and industrial projects. With every project, regardless of the size or type, we are committed to developing and exploring new ideas and concepts to find the best solutions for our clients. We work in a collaborative studio environment with talented individuals who bring a variety of skills to each project.

We are a client focused practice. Our clients range from developers to families, business owners to institutions and we work across both the public and private sector. We value the integral role the client plays throughout a project. Through full engagement with our clients, our primary objective is to successfully complete projects that will contribute positively to the larger community.



