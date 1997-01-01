ACG Architects - Cape town Architect – South Africa Architect – Landscape Architect





ACG ARCHITECTS & DEVELOPMENT PLANNERS is a recognized leading practice with offices in Cape Town, South Africa. ACG Architects was

established 23 years ago in 1993 in Cape town, by Malcolm Campbell & Hassan Asmal, with a BBEEE Level 1 status.

ACG is an established architectural practice with an extensive portfolio of work that ranges from modest affordable housing solutions to complex health facilities, prestigious public buildings, urban design and landscape architecture. ACG strives to consistently produce work of a high standard and is geared towards constantly improving management skills to ensure that high levels of service are offered to clients.

ACG Architects – Cape town architecture , South African Architecture, Cape Town Architects, South African Architects., Architect, Architecture, City of Cape town architect, City of Cape town architecture, Western Cape Architect, Western Cape Architecture, Landscape Architect Cape town, Landscape Architect South Africa.