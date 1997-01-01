ACG Architects - Cape town Architect – South Africa Architect – Landscape Architect
ACG ARCHITECTS & DEVELOPMENT PLANNERS is a recognized leading practice with offices in Cape Town, South Africa. ACG Architects was
established 23 years ago in 1993 in Cape town, by Malcolm Campbell & Hassan Asmal, with a BBEEE Level 1 status.
ACG is an established architectural practice with an extensive portfolio of work that ranges from modest affordable housing solutions to complex health facilities, prestigious public buildings, urban design and landscape architecture. ACG strives to consistently produce work of a high standard and is geared towards constantly improving management skills to ensure that high levels of service are offered to clients.
- Services
- Archtitect, Architecture, and Landscape Architect
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Company awards
- 2014 South African Institute of Architects ‘President’s Certificate of Meritorious Service’ for work done on the Durban 2014 World Congress as a member of the Organisation Committee.
- 2013 ACG Architects and Development Planners Winner of the 2013 provincial Department of the Western Cape International Heritage Award for Khayelitsha District Hospital*, Western Cape
- 2012 SABTACO – Male Achiever of the year Award. South African Architect
- 2012 ACG Architects and Development Planners South African Black Technical and Allied Careers Organisation (SABTACO) Outstanding project Award 2012 for the Khayelitsha District Hospital*, Western Cape
- 2012 ACG Architects and Development Planners International Property Awards for best Public Service Architecture for Khayelitsha District Hospital*, Western Cape
- 2012 ACG Architects and Development Planners International Property Awards for best Public Building in the African Region for Khayelitsha District Hospital*, Western Cape
- 2012 ACG Architects and Development Planners SAPOA Award for Innovative Excellence for the Khayelitsha District Hospital*, Western Cape—Cape Town Architect
- 2012 ACG Architects and Development Planners Southern African Housing Foundation. Project of the Year Award for the Elliotdale Housing Project, Eastern Cape
- 2012 Govan Mbeki Human Settlements Award for the Elliotdale Housing Project, Eastern Cape
- 2010 Southern African Housing Foundation Award Grabouw Rooidakke Sustainable Housing Development Project.
- 2005 ACG Architects and Development Planners , The South African Institute of Architects Award of Merit and Cape Institute for Architecture Award of Commendation, for the Cape Town International Convention Centre*.
- 2005 ACG Architects and Development Planners . The Cape Institute for Architecture Award of Commendation, for Stock Road Station*.
- 2005 ACG Architects and Development Planners. The South African Institute of Architects Award of Merit, for Alterations and Additions to the Unicity Council Chambers—Cape Town*.
- 2005 ACG Architects and Development Planners. The Cape Institute for Architecture Award of Commendation, for Alterations and Additions to the Unicity Council Chambers—Cape Town*.
- 2002 Awarded 1st prize SABTACO Joint Awards Initiative for Leadership on the Unicity Council Chambers project for the City of Cape Town.
- 1998 ACG Architects and Development Planners, The South African Institute of Architects Award for Excellence, for Hartleyvale Sports Stadium*.
- 1997 ACG Architects and Development Planners, The South African Institute of Architects Award of Merit for Hartleyvale Sports Stadium*.
- Address
-
398 Albert Rd, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925
7925 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-214486621 acgarchitects.co.za