Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plumbers Network Strand
Plumbers in Cape Town
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • plumbers

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • plumber at work, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern bathroom
    plumber at work, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern bathroom
    plumber at work
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern bathroom
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom
    emergency plumber , Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern kitchen
    emergency plumber
    24 hour plumbers , Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern kitchen
    24 hour plumbers , Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern kitchen
    24 hour plumbers
    blocked storm drain, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern bathroom
    blocked storm drain
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern kitchen
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern bathroom
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Strand Plumbers Network Strand Modern kitchen
    +1
    plumber repairing sink
    Show all 7 projects

    Plumbers Network Strand


     Your Local Somerset West to Strand Plumber - Affordable Rates - Recommended



    - Plumbing services for a wide variety of plumbing problems

    - Reliable and fast call-outs

    - Free quotations and professional plumbing solutions


    Do you have a plumbing problem that requires urgent attention? Sort it out as soon as possible!


    Plumbers Network Strand

    is a member of

    Local Pros Plumbers Strand

    , visit

    Local Pros

    to see a full range of services.



    Plumbers Network Strand

    2 School Street, Strand Central, Somerset West to Strand, 7140

    087 250 2188

    https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-strand/


    https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork

    Facebook YouTube Twitter



    Clogged drains and sewage systems

    Leaking or burst pipes

    Leaking taps and toilets

    Geyser repair work or replacements

    Commercial plumbing upkeep

    Leak detection

    Geyser repair work or replacements



    24 HOURS A DAY plumbing solution. Defective plumbing and leaks can cause permanent damage, call now!.


    Planning to install a new kitchen or bathroom Book your obligation-free quote.


    It's quick and easy to book a job. Just fill out the online form or contact us for a qualified (PIRB) plumber to assist you 24 HOURS A DAY.


    It only takes 5 mins to book your plumbing job.

    Plumbers Network is a one-stop platform for any plumbing need, however big or small.


    We make it hassle-free for you to schedule a qualified plumber in your city.

    You can fill out the online form or call for a plumber near you.


    24-hour Emergency Plumbers.

    Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.


    Sort out your leaking pipes, burst geysers and clogged drains. Call us to book a plumber in your area with quick and reliable service.


    Repair and Replacing of Geysers


    Your geyser has a long but limited life-span. It will definitely need to be serviced or replaced eventually. Get a plumber with geyser experience and can help with your insurance claim.


    Leaving it for any longer means more damage and the more likely it can't be fixed


    Geyser Repairs


    Water dripping from your ceiling or running over your roof means you may have a burst geyser. Burst geysers cause damage to your surrounding structures so the longer you leave it, the greater the damage. Do not delay, call a specialist today.


    Replacing of Geysers


    Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot geyser which has an exceptional warranty


    Drain Clogs.


    Have a clogged drain? Clogged drains are very common and can be quickly unblocked.


    Clogged drains can be a result of:



    Ingrowing root systems

    Rooted plant material

    Plaster products entering the drain

    Accumulate of waste material

    Small stones




    Obstructed drains need urgent attention as they could cause significant damage to the areas surrounding them.


    Small Plumbing Repair Work.



    If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing issue, don't waste even more money on your water bill! The call out fee is affordable even for small repairs.


    SABS branded products are used with only the best fittings and fixtures, like Cobra. Broken toilets and taps can be upgraded with new models.


    Brand-new Kitchen and Bathroom Installations

    Installing brand-new plumbing equipment in your home?


    Entire plumbing systems for residences and commercial properties

    Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

    Electric and Solar Energy Geysers

    Toilets

    Baths, showers and basins

    Water piping



    Get the very absolute best products from known brands like Kwikot, Tivoli, Cobra and Moen, cost- effective and made to last


    Leak Detection

    Water leaks not only cause damage but also raise your water bill. Water leaks can occur for a number of reasons:



    Toilets, showers, baths and basins

    Tanks

    Geysers

    Kitchen pipelines

    Below ground sewage system and water pipelines

    Water pipelines



    With incredibly advanced electronic leak detection equipment you can find your leak without even excavating


    If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Get in touch with a plumber now.


    Bel’ Aire - Boskloof Eco Estate - Braeview - Briza TWP - Carey Parks - Cherrywood Gardens - Dennegeur - Dorhill - Fairview Heights - Garden Village - Golden Acre - Greenway Rise - Haumannshof - Helderberg Estate - Helderberg Village - Helderrand - Heldervue - Helena Heights - Heritage Mews - Heritage Park - La Montagne - Lionviham - Martinville - Olive Grove - Montclaire - Paardevlei - Pearl Marina - Raithby - Rome Glen - Roundhay - Spanish Farm - Steynsrus - Victoria Park - Westridge. Broadlands - Gants Plaza - Greenways - Guldenland - Gustrow - Langewacht - Lochnerhof - Rome - Sercor Park - Southfork - The Palms - Van der Stel - Winston Estate

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    2 School Street, Strand Central, ,
    7140 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-872502188 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-strand
      Add SEO element