Your Local Somerset West to Strand Plumber - Affordable Rates - Recommended
- Plumbing services for a wide variety of plumbing problems
- Reliable and fast call-outs
- Free quotations and professional plumbing solutions
Do you have a plumbing problem that requires urgent attention? Sort it out as soon as possible!
Plumbers Network Strand
2 School Street, Strand Central, Somerset West to Strand, 7140
087 250 2188
https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-strand/
Clogged drains and sewage systems
Leaking or burst pipes
Leaking taps and toilets
Geyser repair work or replacements
Commercial plumbing upkeep
Leak detection
24 HOURS A DAY plumbing solution. Defective plumbing and leaks can cause permanent damage, call now!.
Planning to install a new kitchen or bathroom Book your obligation-free quote.
It's quick and easy to book a job. Just fill out the online form or contact us for a qualified (PIRB) plumber to assist you 24 HOURS A DAY.
It only takes 5 mins to book your plumbing job.
Plumbers Network is a one-stop platform for any plumbing need, however big or small.
We make it hassle-free for you to schedule a qualified plumber in your city.
You can fill out the online form or call for a plumber near you.
24-hour Emergency Plumbers.
Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.
Sort out your leaking pipes, burst geysers and clogged drains. Call us to book a plumber in your area with quick and reliable service.
Repair and Replacing of Geysers
Your geyser has a long but limited life-span. It will definitely need to be serviced or replaced eventually. Get a plumber with geyser experience and can help with your insurance claim.
Leaving it for any longer means more damage and the more likely it can't be fixed
Geyser Repairs
Water dripping from your ceiling or running over your roof means you may have a burst geyser. Burst geysers cause damage to your surrounding structures so the longer you leave it, the greater the damage. Do not delay, call a specialist today.
Replacing of Geysers
Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot geyser which has an exceptional warranty
Drain Clogs.
Have a clogged drain? Clogged drains are very common and can be quickly unblocked.
Clogged drains can be a result of:
Ingrowing root systems
Rooted plant material
Plaster products entering the drain
Accumulate of waste material
Small stones
Obstructed drains need urgent attention as they could cause significant damage to the areas surrounding them.
Small Plumbing Repair Work.
If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing issue, don't waste even more money on your water bill! The call out fee is affordable even for small repairs.
SABS branded products are used with only the best fittings and fixtures, like Cobra. Broken toilets and taps can be upgraded with new models.
Brand-new Kitchen and Bathroom Installations
Installing brand-new plumbing equipment in your home?
Entire plumbing systems for residences and commercial properties
Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers
Electric and Solar Energy Geysers
Toilets
Baths, showers and basins
Water piping
Get the very absolute best products from known brands like Kwikot, Tivoli, Cobra and Moen, cost- effective and made to last
Leak Detection
Water leaks not only cause damage but also raise your water bill. Water leaks can occur for a number of reasons:
Tanks
Geysers
Kitchen pipelines
Below ground sewage system and water pipelines
With incredibly advanced electronic leak detection equipment you can find your leak without even excavating
If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Get in touch with a plumber now.
Bel’ Aire - Boskloof Eco Estate - Braeview - Briza TWP - Carey Parks - Cherrywood Gardens - Dennegeur - Dorhill - Fairview Heights - Garden Village - Golden Acre - Greenway Rise - Haumannshof - Helderberg Estate - Helderberg Village - Helderrand - Heldervue - Helena Heights - Heritage Mews - Heritage Park - La Montagne - Lionviham - Martinville - Olive Grove - Montclaire - Paardevlei - Pearl Marina - Raithby - Rome Glen - Roundhay - Spanish Farm - Steynsrus - Victoria Park - Westridge. Broadlands - Gants Plaza - Greenways - Guldenland - Gustrow - Langewacht - Lochnerhof - Rome - Sercor Park - Southfork - The Palms - Van der Stel - Winston Estate
2 School Street, Strand Central, ,
7140 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-872502188 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-strand