Your Local Roodepoort Plumber - Affordable Rates - Highly Recommended
- Plumbing services for a wide variety of plumbing problems
- Reliable and quick call-outs
- Free quotations and professional plumbing services
Do you have an emergency or bothersome plumbing issue? Don't put off, get help to sort it out!!
Local Pros Plumbers Roodepoort
Plumbers Network Roodepoort
894 Dragme Ave, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort, 1735
087 250 2888
https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-roodepoort/
https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork
Dripping or broken pipes
New Installations of bathrooms and kitchen fixtures
Clogged drains and sewage systems
Geyser repairs or replacements
Drip detection
Commercial plumbing maintenance
Dripping taps and toilets
Expert plumbers working AROUND THE CLOCK. Leaks and faulty plumbing equipment can result in long-term damage that is tough to fix so act promptly.
Enjoy planning your new bathroom or kitchen but leave the plumbing to us! Book a cost-free quotation today.
It's easy to make a job booking. Just call or fill in the online form to get a qualified (PIRB) plumber to assist you at any time of the day.
It only takes 5 minutes to book your plumbing job.
Plumbers Network is your one-stop platform for all your plumbing needs, however big or small.
We make it straightforward for you to schedule a qualified plumber in your city.
Just fill out the quick and easy to use online form or call directly to schedule a plumber near you.
Emergency plumbers on call 24-hours.
Plumbing issues don't follow company hours and can happen in the middle of the night or on a public holiday.
Leaking pipes, broken geysers and clogged drains should be sorted out quickly. Just phone and get a certified plumber in your area offering fast service.
Repair and Replacing of Geysers
Your geyser unfortunately won't work forever. Undoubtedly it will need to be serviced or replaced eventually. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.
Leaving it for any longer means more damage and the more likely it can't be repaired
Replacement of Geysers
Water dripping from your ceiling or running over your roof means you may have a ruptured geyser. Burst geysers cause damage to your neighboring structures so the longer you leave it, the more significant the damage. It's better not to put off.
Installation of your Geyser
Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to replace and service your geyser regardless of the brand or dimension. The 150l Kwikot geyser is the most recommended geyser and has an excellent warranty
Drain Clogs.
Do you have a clogged drain? A blocked drain is very common and can be unblocked easily.
Your clogged drain could be a result of:
Ingrowing roots
Rooted plant material
Plaster products entering the drain
Build-up of waste material
Small stones
Clogged drains are not something that can wait, if not dealt with quickly they can cause considerable damage.
Plumbing Repairs that are Small.
A dripping tap or toilet can cause you to squander a considerable amount of money on your water bill! Inexpensive call-out fees even for small repairs.
Just the finest fittings and fixtures are used from SABS approved branded products, like Cobra. New tap and toilet installations.
New installations of Kitchens and Bathrooms
Do you want to build on to your home or do you need new plumbing equipment installed?
Entire plumbing systems for homes and business properties
Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers
Electrical and Solar Geysers
Toilets
Baths, showers and basins
Water piping
Get the very finest products from well known brands like Kwikot, Tivoli, Cobra and Moen, cost- effective and made to last
Detection of Leaks
Water leaks not only cause damage but also increase your water bill. A water leak can be brought on by a selection of reasons:
Toilets, showers, baths and basins
Tanks
Geysers
Kitchen pipelines
Underground sewage system and water pipelines
Water pipelines
There will be no need to dig up your garden, we use specialised leak detection tools to locate and repair your leak.
Noticed your water bill increasing every month? This could be due to a well- concealed leak.. Connect with an accredited plumber to find and repair your leak.
Roodepoort, Wilro Park, Honeydew, Krugersdorp, Bromhof, Constantia Kloof, Douglasdale, Fairland, Florida, Johannesburg North, Northriding, Olivedale, Horizon View, Weltevredenpark, West Rand.
- Service areas
- Roodepoort
- Address
894 Dragme Ave, Strubens Valley
1735 Roodepoort
South Africa
+27-872502888 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-roodepoort