Do you have an emergency or frustrating plumbing problem? Sort it out as soon as possible!





Centre4, Office A, 700 16th Rd, Randjespark, Midrand, 1685

087 250 2888

https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-midrand/





Leaking taps and toilets

Geyser repair work or replacements

Drip detection

Leaking or ruptured pipes

Commercial plumbing upkeep

Blocked drains and sewers

Plumbers available to assist you 24 HOURS A DAY. Faulty plumbing and leaks can cause permanent damage, call now!.





Preparing a new kitchen or bathroom can be daunting enough without having to think about the plumbing, contact a professional now Book a complimentary quotation now.





It's very easy to make a job booking. Just fill in the online form or call for a certified (PIRB) plumber to assist you 24/7.





It only takes 5 mins to book your plumbing job.

Your one-stop platform for all your plumbing needs (big or small) is Plumbers Network.





Our goal is to make it quick and easy for you to schedule a certified and experienced plumber in your city.

You can fill in the online form or call for a plumber near you.





Plumbers on call 24 HOURS A DAY.

Plumbing problems can happen at any moment.





Sort out your blocked drains, leaking pipes and ruptured geysers straight away. Get in touch with us to book a plumber in your area with fast and reliable service.





Repair and Replacement of Geysers





Your geyser's lifespan is long but limited. It will definitely need fixing or replacement eventually. A plumber with geyser experience can help you claim from insurance.





Bear in mind that the longer you leave it, the more damage it can cause and the more likely it can not be repaired





Geyser Repairs





Have water dripping from the ceiling or running over the roof? Your geyser may have ruptured or is leaking. Geyser leaks can wreck the surrounding structures and the longer you leave it, the worse it gets. Do not wait, contact a professional today.





Installation of your Geyser





Your geyser will not last forever! A plumber can replace and service all brands of geysers and will replace it with the same size and quality. The 150l Kwikot geyser is the most recommended geyser and has an excellent warranty





Blocked Drains.





Think you have a clogged drain? Blocked drains are very common and can be easily unblocked.





Your blocked drain could be because of:









Ingrowing root systems

Rooted plant material

Plaster products entering the drain

Accumulate of waste material

Small stones













A blocked drain needs attention urgently because it can cause substantial damage to the areas.





Plumbing Repair Services that are Small.









If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing problem, don't throw away even more money on your water bill! Call-out fees are cost effective.





SABS branded products are used with only the best fittings and fixtures, like Cobra. New tap and toilet replacements.





Installations of brand-new Kitchens and Bathrooms

Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get brand-new plumbing equipment installed?









Toilets

Electrical and Solar Energy Geysers

Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

Complete plumbing systems for residences and commercial properties

Baths, showers and basins

Water piping





Get only the best products such as Kwikot, Cobra, Tivoli and Moen that are cost-efficient but are made to last





Leak Detection

Leaks can happen anywhere and anytime and can cost you lots of money in water bills A water leak can be brought on by a variety of reasons:









Toilets, showers, baths and basins

Tanks

Geysers

Kitchen pipes

Below ground sewer and water pipes

Water pipes









There will be no need to dig up your garden, we use specialised leak detection equipment to find and repair your leak.





A concealed leak could be causing your water bill to drastically increase.. Contact an accredited plumber to detect and repair the source of the leak.





Midrand, Noordwyk, Halfway House Gardens, Vorna Valley, Carlswald, Blue Hills, Randjespark, Kyalami Estate.