BUILDitBETTER
Architects in Cape Town
    Designing your dream home is both a tremendous privilege and a huge responsibility. One we at BUILDitBETTER  don’t take lightly. As such, we take the time to get to know you first. To learn about you – your ideal lifestyle, how you want to utilise your space and your budget. Then we design around you, considering the location, the view and the environment. Providing high-quality service and adding value to your lifestyle is our main goal. Together, we will make your dream a reality.


    Services
    • building plans
    • building plan approval
    • house plans
    • building contractor
    • new house plans
    • project management
    • house additions
    • house alterations
    • remodelling
    • renovations
    • second dwellings
    • architect
    • architecture
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Surrounds
    Address
    27 Pinoak Crescent, Silverglade, Fish Hoek
    7975 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-828217837 www.builditbetter.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Any new building and any alteration that adds on to or changes the structure of an existing building must must go to the City’s (Planning) Development Management Department for approval. It doesn’t matter how small or seemingly insignificant, if you change the structure, whether by adding a carport or moving the front door, you need permission. When you submit a building plan for approval it is essential that you make sure that you have complied with all the zoning regulations of the Town Planning Scheme. These requirements vary according to the technical aspects of the build. City Planning considers many factors before they approve. Including for example the heritage status and the impact of the development on the surrounding environment – and we do the same. Whether renovating, project managing or building from scratch – from compilation to submission to approval – at BUILDITBETTER 

    we do all that for you.

