Any new building and any alteration that adds on to or changes the structure of an existing building must must go to the City’s (Planning) Development Management Department for approval. It doesn’t matter how small or seemingly insignificant, if you change the structure, whether by adding a carport or moving the front door, you need permission. When you submit a building plan for approval it is essential that you make sure that you have complied with all the zoning regulations of the Town Planning Scheme. These requirements vary according to the technical aspects of the build. City Planning considers many factors before they approve. Including for example the heritage status and the impact of the development on the surrounding environment – and we do the same. Whether renovating, project managing or building from scratch – from compilation to submission to approval – at BUILDITBETTER

we do all that for you.