Arch@Ease is a young innovative Architectural Practice that evolved from several other joining companies with years of experience in the practice of Architecture, Civil & Structural Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Interior Designing, Draughting, and Construction.

We strive to evolve yearly to keep up with the changes throughout the world, and as Covid 19 had and still has a significant impact on South Africa, we created a new business model to serve our clients with full remotely service throughout the design process in the comfort of their homes.

​

We provide a fully comprehensive architectural experience that includes the architectural design of the building in providing 3D interior and exterior visualizations and walkthroughs to ensure our clients are completely satisfied with the product they are getting.

To ensure the design is within our client's budget we provide a full costing of the concepts and final design with a Bill of Quantities that provides a list of every material needed for the building with quantities which the contractors use for tendering on the construction of building.

After the design was finalized with the client we facilitate the Structural Engineer designs on foundations, beams, and slabs for the building to ensure the safety of the structure.

​

We combine a full Local Authority Approval Application Package to ensure speedy approvals.

This is a recipe of ours provide you with a exciting stress free design process where you can sit back, relax and enjoy how we take care of the rest.



