Qualified Plumbers
- Plumbing support for a variety of plumbing problems
- Quick and Reliable
- Free quotations and professional plumbing services
Do you have an emergency or frustrating plumbing issue? Don't delay, get help to sort it out!!
is a member of
, visit
to see a full range of services.
Plumbers Network Durbanville
6 Sonstraal Ave, Cape Town, 7550
087 250 2188
https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-durbanville/
https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork
Facebook YouTube Twitter
Dripping taps and toilets
Geyser repair work or replacements
Drip detection
Dripping or burst pipes
Commercial plumbing maintenance
Clogged drains and sewage systems
Dripping or burst pipes
Professional plumbers working AROUND THE CLOCK. Leaks and damaged plumbing equipment can leave irreversible damage that is difficult to repair so act quickly.
Organizing a new installation of a bathroom or kitchen Book a cost-free quotation today.
It's fast and easy to book a job. Phone or submit the online form for a (PIRB) trained plumber to assist you any time of day.
Book a plumbing job within 5 mins.
However big or small, PLumbers Network has all you require.
Our goal is to make it quick and easy for you to schedule a qualified and experienced plumber in your area.
You can submit the online form or call for a plumber near you.
Plumbers on call AROUND THE CLOCK.
Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.
Broken geysers, leaking pipes and clogged drains should be sorted out immediately. Just phone and get a certified plumber in your area offering fast service.
Geyser Replacements and Repairs
Your geyser has a long but limited lifespan. It will inevitably need maintenance and repair or replacing eventually. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.
Bear in mind that the longer you leave it, the more harm it can cause and the more likely it can not be fixed
Geyser Repairs
Have water dripping from the ceiling or running over the roof? Your geyser may have burst or is leaking. Geyser leaks can causes a great deal of harm. Do not delay, phone a professional today.
Replacing of your Geyser
Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot which comes with an exceptional warranty
Clogged Drains.
Do you have a blocked drain? Clogged drains are very common and can be easily unblocked.
Clogged drains can be a result of a range of causes:
Ingrowing root systems
Embedded plant material
Plaster products entering the drain
Accumulate of waste material
Small stones
Obstructed drains are not something that can wait, if not fixed immediately they can cause considerable harm.
Small Plumbing Repair Work.
You don't need to lose anymore money on your water bill, get your dripping taps and toilets repaired immediately! Budget-friendly call-out fees even for small repairs.
Just the absolute best fittings and fixtures are used from SABS approved top quality products, like Cobra. Broken taps or toilets can be replaced.
New installations of Kitchens and Bathrooms
Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get all new plumbing equipment put in?
Water pipes
Complete plumbing systems for homes and commercial properties
Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers
Toilets
Electrical and Solar Geysers
Baths, showers and basins
Only the absolute best products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the absolute best quality as well as cost effective.
Leak Detection
Leaks are unpredictable and can escalate your water bill considerably A water leak can be caused by a variety of reasons:
Tanks
Water pipelines
Toilets, showers, baths and basins
Geysers
Kitchen pipelines
Below ground sewage system and water pipelines
We use very sophisticated electronic leak detection equipment to find and fix your leak without digging up your property.
If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Get in touch with a plumber today.
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Address
-
6 Sonstraal Ave
7550 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-872502188 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-durbanville