Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plumbers Network Durbanville
Plumbers in Cape Town
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • plumber at work, Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    plumber at work, Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    plumber at work
    emergency plumber, Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Built-in kitchens
    emergency plumber
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom, Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom
    24 hour plumbers , Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    24 hour plumbers , Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    24 hour plumbers
    blocked storm drain, Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Floors
    blocked storm drain
    plumber repairing sink , Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Kitchen units
    plumber repairing sink , Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Modern bathroom
    plumber repairing sink , Plumbers Network Durbanville Plumbers Network Durbanville Built-in kitchens
    +1
    plumber repairing sink
    Show all 7 projects

    Plumbers Network Durbanville


    Qualified Plumbers



    - Plumbing support for a variety of plumbing problems

    - Quick and Reliable

    - Free quotations and professional plumbing services


    Do you have an emergency or frustrating plumbing issue? Don't delay, get help to sort it out!!


    Plumbers Network Durbanville

    is a member of

    Local Pros Plumbers

    Durbanville

    , visit

    Local Pros

    to see a full range of services.


    Plumbers Network Durbanville

    6 Sonstraal Ave, Cape Town, 7550

    087 250 2188

    https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-durbanville/


    https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork

    Facebook YouTube Twitter



    Dripping taps and toilets

    Geyser repair work or replacements

    Drip detection

    Dripping or burst pipes

    Commercial plumbing maintenance

    Clogged drains and sewage systems

    Dripping or burst pipes


    Professional plumbers working AROUND THE CLOCK. Leaks and damaged plumbing equipment can leave irreversible damage that is difficult to repair so act quickly.


    Organizing a new installation of a bathroom or kitchen Book a cost-free quotation today.


    It's fast and easy to book a job. Phone or submit the online form for a (PIRB) trained plumber to assist you any time of day.


    Book a plumbing job within 5 mins.

    However big or small, PLumbers Network has all you require.


    Our goal is to make it quick and easy for you to schedule a qualified and experienced plumber in your area.

    You can submit the online form or call for a plumber near you.


    Plumbers on call AROUND THE CLOCK.

    Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.


    Broken geysers, leaking pipes and clogged drains should be sorted out immediately. Just phone and get a certified plumber in your area offering fast service.


    Geyser Replacements and Repairs


    Your geyser has a long but limited lifespan. It will inevitably need maintenance and repair or replacing eventually. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.


    Bear in mind that the longer you leave it, the more harm it can cause and the more likely it can not be fixed


    Geyser Repairs


    Have water dripping from the ceiling or running over the roof? Your geyser may have burst or is leaking. Geyser leaks can causes a great deal of harm. Do not delay, phone a professional today.


    Replacing of your Geyser


    Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot which comes with an exceptional warranty


    Clogged Drains.


    Do you have a blocked drain? Clogged drains are very common and can be easily unblocked.


    Clogged drains can be a result of a range of causes:



    Ingrowing root systems

    Embedded plant material

    Plaster products entering the drain

    Accumulate of waste material

    Small stones




    Obstructed drains are not something that can wait, if not fixed immediately they can cause considerable harm.


    Small Plumbing Repair Work.



    You don't need to lose anymore money on your water bill, get your dripping taps and toilets repaired immediately! Budget-friendly call-out fees even for small repairs.


    Just the absolute best fittings and fixtures are used from SABS approved top quality products, like Cobra. Broken taps or toilets can be replaced.


    New installations of Kitchens and Bathrooms

    Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get all new plumbing equipment put in?



    Water pipes

    Complete plumbing systems for homes and commercial properties

    Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

    Toilets

    Electrical and Solar Geysers

    Baths, showers and basins



    Only the absolute best products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the absolute best quality as well as cost effective.


    Leak Detection

    Leaks are unpredictable and can escalate your water bill considerably A water leak can be caused by a variety of reasons:


    Tanks

    Water pipelines

    Toilets, showers, baths and basins

    Geysers

    Kitchen pipelines

    Below ground sewage system and water pipelines



    We use very sophisticated electronic leak detection equipment to find and fix your leak without digging up your property.


    If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Get in touch with a plumber today.



    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    6 Sonstraal Ave
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-872502188 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-durbanville
      Add SEO element