Plumbers Network Durbanville





Qualified Plumbers









- Plumbing support for a variety of plumbing problems

- Quick and Reliable

- Free quotations and professional plumbing services





Do you have an emergency or frustrating plumbing issue? Don't delay, get help to sort it out!!





Plumbers Network Durbanville

is a member of

Local Pros Plumbers

Durbanville

, visit

Local Pros

to see a full range of services.





Plumbers Network Durbanville

6 Sonstraal Ave, Cape Town, 7550

087 250 2188

https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-durbanville/





https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork

Facebook YouTube Twitter









Dripping taps and toilets

Geyser repair work or replacements

Drip detection

Dripping or burst pipes

Commercial plumbing maintenance

Clogged drains and sewage systems

Dripping or burst pipes





Professional plumbers working AROUND THE CLOCK. Leaks and damaged plumbing equipment can leave irreversible damage that is difficult to repair so act quickly.





Organizing a new installation of a bathroom or kitchen Book a cost-free quotation today.





It's fast and easy to book a job. Phone or submit the online form for a (PIRB) trained plumber to assist you any time of day.





Book a plumbing job within 5 mins.

However big or small, PLumbers Network has all you require.





Our goal is to make it quick and easy for you to schedule a qualified and experienced plumber in your area.

You can submit the online form or call for a plumber near you.





Plumbers on call AROUND THE CLOCK.

Plumbing problems don't follow business hours and can happen on a public holiday or in the middle of the night.





Broken geysers, leaking pipes and clogged drains should be sorted out immediately. Just phone and get a certified plumber in your area offering fast service.





Geyser Replacements and Repairs





Your geyser has a long but limited lifespan. It will inevitably need maintenance and repair or replacing eventually. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.





Bear in mind that the longer you leave it, the more harm it can cause and the more likely it can not be fixed





Geyser Repairs





Have water dripping from the ceiling or running over the roof? Your geyser may have burst or is leaking. Geyser leaks can causes a great deal of harm. Do not delay, phone a professional today.





Replacing of your Geyser





Your geyser will not last forever! Get a plumber to service and replace all brands of geysers and who will replace your geyser with the same size and quality. The most recommended geyser is the 150l Kwikot which comes with an exceptional warranty





Clogged Drains.





Do you have a blocked drain? Clogged drains are very common and can be easily unblocked.





Clogged drains can be a result of a range of causes:









Ingrowing root systems

Embedded plant material

Plaster products entering the drain

Accumulate of waste material

Small stones













Obstructed drains are not something that can wait, if not fixed immediately they can cause considerable harm.





Small Plumbing Repair Work.









You don't need to lose anymore money on your water bill, get your dripping taps and toilets repaired immediately! Budget-friendly call-out fees even for small repairs.





Just the absolute best fittings and fixtures are used from SABS approved top quality products, like Cobra. Broken taps or toilets can be replaced.





New installations of Kitchens and Bathrooms

Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get all new plumbing equipment put in?









Water pipes

Complete plumbing systems for homes and commercial properties

Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

Toilets

Electrical and Solar Geysers

Baths, showers and basins









Only the absolute best products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the absolute best quality as well as cost effective.





Leak Detection

Leaks are unpredictable and can escalate your water bill considerably A water leak can be caused by a variety of reasons:





Tanks

Water pipelines

Toilets, showers, baths and basins

Geysers

Kitchen pipelines

Below ground sewage system and water pipelines









We use very sophisticated electronic leak detection equipment to find and fix your leak without digging up your property.





If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Get in touch with a plumber today.







