Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plumbers Network Boksburg
Home Appliances in Boksburg
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • plumber at work, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    plumber at work
    emergency plumber, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    emergency plumber
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    copper pipe cutting in bathroom
    24 hour plumbers, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    24 hour plumbers, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    24 hour plumbers
    blocked storm drain, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    blocked storm drain
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    plumber repairing sink, Plumbers Network Boksburg Plumbers Network Boksburg Modern bathroom
    +1
    plumber repairing sink
    Show all 7 projects

    Plumbers Network Boksburg


    Professional Plumbers Boksburg



    - Plumbing support for a wide range of plumbing problems

    - Reliable and quick call-outs

    - Free quotations and professional plumbing services


    Have a plumbing issue? Get it sorted quickly!

    Plumbers Network Boksburg

    is a member of

    Local Pros Plumbers Boksburg

    , visit

    Local Pros

    to see a full range of services.


    Plumbers Network Boksburg

    Workplace 9, 53 Van Wyk Louw Dr, Parkrand, Boksburg, 1459

    087 250 0867

    https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-boksburg/


    https://www.facebook.com/Plumbers-Network-101617145126026 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw5fnyOqG9qTLXXW2kPcIw www.pinterest.com/PlumbersNetwork

    Facebook YouTube Twitter



    Dripping or burst pipes

    Brand new Installations of bathrooms and kitchen fixtures

    Blocked drains and sewers

    Geyser repair work or replacements

    Leak detection

    Commercial plumbing routine maintenance

    Dripping taps and toilets



    Plumbers available to assist you AROUND THE CLOCK. Don't wait when it comes to leaks, waiting may cause irreversible damage.


    Indulge in planning your new bathroom or kitchen but leave the plumbing to our team! Schedule your obligation-free quotation!.


    It's very simple to make a job booking. Call us or complete the online form for a (PIRB) certified plumber to assist you any time of day.


    It only takes 5 minutes to book your plumbing job.

    Your one-stop platform for all your plumbing requirements (big or small) is Plumbers Network.


    Our goal is to make it effortless for you to book a qualified and experienced plumber in your city.

    Just complete the effortless to use online form or call directly to book a plumber near you.


    24-7 Emergency Plumbers.

    Plumbing complications can happen at any moment.


    Leaking pipes, burst geysers and clogged drains should be sorted out promptly. Phone us to book a plumber in your area with quick and reliable service.


    Geyser Repairs and Replacements


    Your geyser unfortunately won't last forever. Undoubtedly it will need to be serviced or replaced at some point. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.


    Leaving it for any longer means more harm and the more likely it can't be fixed


    Geyser Repair


    When a geyser bursts it leaks water which you may see trickling through your ceiling. Burst geysers cause damage to your surrounding structures so the longer you leave it, the more significant the damage. It's better not to put off.


    Installation of your Geyser


    Geysers have a life-span! Get a plumber to replace and service your geyser no matter the brand name or size. The 150l Kwikot geyser is the most recommended geyser and has an excellent warranty


    Blocked Drains.


    Do you have a blocked drain? A clogged drain is very common and can be unblocked easily.


    Blocked drains can be a result of:


    Embedded plant material

    Ingrowing roots

    Build-up of waste material

    Little stones

    Plaster products entering the drain




    A clogged drain should be sorted immediately as it can cause serious harm.


    Plumbing Repairs that are Small.



    If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing issue, don't throw away even more money on your water bill! Call-out fees are cost effective.


    SABS branded products are used with only the finest fittings and fixtures, like Cobra. Faulty taps or toilets can be replaced.


    Installations of brand-new Kitchens and Bathrooms

    Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get brand-new plumbing equipment installed?



    Toilets

    Electrical and Solar Geysers

    Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers

    Complete plumbing systems for homes and business properties

    Baths, showers and basins

    Water piping


    Only the best products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the best quality as well as cost effective.


    Leak Detection

    Leaks are unforeseeable and can increase your water bill significantly Water leaks can occur for a number of reasons:



    Kitchen pipelines

    Tanks

    Toilets, showers, baths and basins

    Underground sewer and water pipelines

    Water pipelines

    Geysers


    There will be no need to dig up your garden, we use specialised leak detection equipment to locate and repair your leak.


    If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Contact an accredited plumber to discover and fix the source of the leak.


    Witfield, Beyers Park, Boksburg South, Boksburg North, Boksburg South.

    Services
    plumbing
    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Address
    Workplace 9, 53 Van Wyk Louw Dr, Parkrand
    1459 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-872500867 www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-boksburg
      Add SEO element