Professional Plumbers Boksburg
- Plumbing support for a wide range of plumbing problems
- Reliable and quick call-outs
- Free quotations and professional plumbing services
Have a plumbing issue? Get it sorted quickly!
Plumbers Network Boksburg
Workplace 9, 53 Van Wyk Louw Dr, Parkrand, Boksburg, 1459
087 250 0867
https://www.plumbersnetwork.co.za/plumbers-boksburg/
Dripping or burst pipes
Brand new Installations of bathrooms and kitchen fixtures
Blocked drains and sewers
Geyser repair work or replacements
Leak detection
Commercial plumbing routine maintenance
Dripping taps and toilets
Plumbers available to assist you AROUND THE CLOCK. Don't wait when it comes to leaks, waiting may cause irreversible damage.
Indulge in planning your new bathroom or kitchen but leave the plumbing to our team! Schedule your obligation-free quotation!.
It's very simple to make a job booking. Call us or complete the online form for a (PIRB) certified plumber to assist you any time of day.
It only takes 5 minutes to book your plumbing job.
Your one-stop platform for all your plumbing requirements (big or small) is Plumbers Network.
Our goal is to make it effortless for you to book a qualified and experienced plumber in your city.
Just complete the effortless to use online form or call directly to book a plumber near you.
24-7 Emergency Plumbers.
Plumbing complications can happen at any moment.
Leaking pipes, burst geysers and clogged drains should be sorted out promptly. Phone us to book a plumber in your area with quick and reliable service.
Geyser Repairs and Replacements
Your geyser unfortunately won't last forever. Undoubtedly it will need to be serviced or replaced at some point. Locate a plumber with geyser experience who will help claim from your insurance.
Leaving it for any longer means more harm and the more likely it can't be fixed
Geyser Repair
When a geyser bursts it leaks water which you may see trickling through your ceiling. Burst geysers cause damage to your surrounding structures so the longer you leave it, the more significant the damage. It's better not to put off.
Installation of your Geyser
Geysers have a life-span! Get a plumber to replace and service your geyser no matter the brand name or size. The 150l Kwikot geyser is the most recommended geyser and has an excellent warranty
Blocked Drains.
Do you have a blocked drain? A clogged drain is very common and can be unblocked easily.
Blocked drains can be a result of:
Embedded plant material
Ingrowing roots
Build-up of waste material
Little stones
Plaster products entering the drain
A clogged drain should be sorted immediately as it can cause serious harm.
Plumbing Repairs that are Small.
If you have a leaking tap, toilet or another small plumbing issue, don't throw away even more money on your water bill! Call-out fees are cost effective.
SABS branded products are used with only the finest fittings and fixtures, like Cobra. Faulty taps or toilets can be replaced.
Installations of brand-new Kitchens and Bathrooms
Re- doing your bathroom or kitchen? Get brand-new plumbing equipment installed?
Toilets
Electrical and Solar Geysers
Kitchen sinks, taps, dishwashers
Complete plumbing systems for homes and business properties
Baths, showers and basins
Water piping
Only the best products such as Cobra, Tivoli, Moen and Kwikot that are of the best quality as well as cost effective.
Leak Detection
Leaks are unforeseeable and can increase your water bill significantly Water leaks can occur for a number of reasons:
Kitchen pipelines
Tanks
Toilets, showers, baths and basins
Underground sewer and water pipelines
Water pipelines
Geysers
There will be no need to dig up your garden, we use specialised leak detection equipment to locate and repair your leak.
If your water bill has been inexplicably rising, it could be because of a well-hidden leak. Contact an accredited plumber to discover and fix the source of the leak.
Witfield, Beyers Park, Boksburg South, Boksburg North, Boksburg South.
