No matter which company has provided you with geyser insurance, we can help. We have addressed all forms of insurance companies to offer seamless payment.

Geyser Experts Pretoria can provide emergency assistance in upgrading burst geysers of all brands and sizes.





SANS Geyser Specifications

Our geyser replacing and repair services are provided according to the SANS 10254 requirements.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Pretoria Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves installing.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Valves (pressure valves replacing and installing).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is amongst the sought-after geyser brands in South Africa. They offer exceptional support and good prices. Most houses in Pretoria and Pretoria Metro have a Kwikot 150L geyser. Kwikot electric water heaters have features according to the SANS 151 specs. Pick from a 2 year or 5 year guarantee option.





At Geyser Experts Pretoria we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also one of the most sought after geysers in South Africa. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• Durable inner cylinder fabricated from 2 mm enamel quality steel

• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year guarantee on inner cylinder

















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are supplied by a company that has other quality plumbing goods too. Electric geysers by FRANKE are trusted because they are manufactured according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 12-month warranty on electrical elements

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder









SOLAR GEYSERS

We know that your home needs a perfect Solar Geyser system and that's why we have the best variety of solar geysers.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the yearly average hot water requirements come from resources other than electric heating or fossil fuels-- making solar a lot more viable choice. Though the first time installation can cost you more, solar geysers save a great deal of money on your costs over time.













Do you have a burst geyser at your home? Here are the warnings your geyser may have troubles

Running out of Warm Water

Most typical indication of a problem in a geyser is the inability to provide warm water. It takes place typically in large water heaters that heat up to 150L-200L of water and mineral deposited on the heating element stops heating correctly.

At some point, the constant heating causes the Geyser to leak, or the element itself needs to be upgraded.





Noisy Geyser

It is also typical to hear strange noises out of a geyser but it should be repaired immediately. It also occurs due to mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits prevent the water from heating and thereby causing the tank to overheat. It will cause stress on the tank body and ultimately a leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

Cloudy or water with a smell is a symptom that your geyser is failing.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

It is obvious that your geyser will rust at some time as a result of its steel body. Corrosion can be prevented with an anode rod found in the geyser but it will ultimately cause corrosion because of natural causes. The corrosive forces will also affect the tank and its connection that will cause leakage and possibly a burst.





Defective Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser should have a temperature and pressure relief valve installed, also every Geysers have a safety relief valve to discharge pressure. If the safety valve becomes defective, your geyser can blast just like a small explosive does. Make sure you get any of these valves upgraded immediately whenever you find out a fault.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

If you see a leaking geyser, make sure you arrange an expert visit as soon as possible. If not fixed on time, your whole home can be flooded with water.













Rietfontein, Waverley, Villieria, Mountain View, Pretoria Gardens, Elarduspark, Wonderboom, Faerie Glen, Lynnwood, Moreleta Park, Pretoria North, Pretoria East, Pretoria West.