Is your geyser not able to provide hot water due to leakage or any other issue?

Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our speciality at Geyser Experts Centurion, we have a full range of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.





SANS Geyser Specifications

At Geyser Experts Centurion, you get quality geyser repairing and replacement services that are according to the SANS 10254 specifications.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, upgrade and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Centurion Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Repairs.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves installation.

Thermostat and element upgrade.

Valves (pressure valves upgrade and installation).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its high-quality geyser supplies in South Africa. They offer extraordinary assistance at good prices. People living in Centurion and Centurion Metro have only Kwikot 150L geysers installed in their homes. Electric water heaters created by Kwikot comply with SANS 151 specifications. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of service warranty with every purchase.





Geyser Experts Centurion offers and stocks 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250 lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and popular alternative to other geysers. It also supports heat pump and solar panel installations.





• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel top-notch steel

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers and other plumbing products are popular in Centurion. FRANKE electric geysers adhere to safety requirements as specified by SANS 60335-2-21.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical parts





SOLAR GEYSERS

Our crew is experienced in upgrading and installing Solar Geyser systems.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water intake through electric and fossil fuel choices - that means solar geysers are a perfect choice. By investing a bit more in the installation of solar geysers, you will find yourself saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity costs.













Got Burst Geyser? Have a look at the warnings of having problems with it

Running out of Hot Water

This is the most usual problem of a geyser. It appears typically in large water heaters that heat up to 150L-200L of water and mineral deposited on the heating element stops heating correctly.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak leading to the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

The second most usual sign of a failing Geyser is popping or banging sounds. It also takes place because of mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits insulate the water from heating and the water heater starts to overheat thus causing sounds. Overheated tank will stop storing water effectively and it may start leaking.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

If you see a strange smell and cloudy water, chances are your geyser needs to be repaired or changed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some time your geyser will rust because of the water and steel which the geyser is made from. There's an anode rod present in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. This is when the corrosive forces attach to the tank and connections causing them to at some point leak or burst.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser should have a temperature and pressure relief valve installed, also every Geysers have a safety relief valve to discharge pressure. Your geyser can burst like a small bomb if you overlook a damaged or capped off safety valve. Never overlook a damaged valve instead, replace it as early as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Make sure to find out and correct a leaking geyser instantly before it results in significant injury to your house. If not addressed on time, your entire house can be flooded with water.













Centurion, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Zwartkop, Heuweloord, Erasmia, Clubview, Kloofsig.