Unable to use hot water due to a defective or leaking geyser?

We offer services for all kinds of insurance coverage.

Geyser Experts Cape Town can supply emergency help in replacing burst geysers of all brands and sizes.





SANS Geyser Specifications

At Geyser Experts Cape Town, you get quality geyser servicing and replacement services that are according to the SANS 10254 standards.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, replacement and repair of hot water systems.





Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot supplies some of the best geysers in South Africa. They offer extraordinary assistance at good prices. Kwikot geysers can be found in every house in Cape Town and Cape Town Metro. Every Kwikot electric water heater complies with SANS 151 standards. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of warranty with every order.





Geyser Experts Cape Town offers 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are another common popular choice among geyser users. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke supplies some of the most reliable electric geysers and other plumbing items in Cape Town. Electric geysers by FRANKE are reliable because they are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.





- 12-month warranty on electrical components

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very popular and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the annual average hot water requirements come from forms other than electric heating or fossil fuels-- making solar a lot more viable alternative. It may seem that solar geysers cost much on installation but on the other hand, you don't need to pay large electricity bills in the months to come.













Have you got a Burst Geyser? Warning signs you should not neglect are

Running out of Warm Water

This is the most usual issue of a geyser. It takes place primarily in the large water heaters, normally 150L-200L ones in which mineral deposits on the heating elements and leads to it to break.

It can also result in leakage and the only solution to this trouble is heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

If your geyser makes a popping or banging noise, then it is also very common. It also takes place because of mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits insulate the water from heating and the water heater starts to overheat thus causing noises. It leads to the failure and leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

If you see a strange smell and cloudy water, chances are your geyser needs to be repaired or upgraded.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable eventually your geyser will rust due to the water and steel which the geyser is made from. There's an anode rod present in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. These corrosive forces will attach to the tank and its connections causing the tank to leak or burst.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

There are three valves inside the geyser - a temperature valve, a pressure valve, and a safety valve that releases the pressure. In case of a faulty or capped off safety valve, the geyser can also burst. You should never cap off a temperature, pressure, or safety valve as it may lead to serious injury.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

If you figure out that water is leaking out of the geyser, don't neglect this indication because it can lead to serious injury. If not upgraded on time, a leaking geyser can even flood your home.













Cape Town City - Stellenbosh - Paal - Franschhoek - Durbanville - Belville - Blouburgstrand - Somerset West - Strand - Constantia - Brackenfell - Fish Hoek - Goodwood - Hout Bay - Milnerton - Muizenberg