Geyser Experts Somerset West





Emergency Plumbers & Geyser Experts Somerset West * 24/7 Burst Geyser Replacements * Franke, Kwikot, Heat Tech

24/7 Burst Geyser Replacements * Kwikot, Franke, Heat Tech 150L - 300L * Solar and Regular Geysers. APPROVED BY INSURANCE - Contact Now









Geyser Experts Somerset West 24/7 Emergency Plumbers - Insurance Plans Approved for Geyser replacements in Somerset West to Strand





Contact today to talk to your local Geyser Pros Somerset West to Strand professional. Licensed plumbers available 24/7 in Somerset West to Strand and its surrounding areas featuring: Sandton, Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand, East Rand









Geyser Experts Somerset West - Geyser Replacements Somerset West to Strand

Are you worried about leaking or a non-working geyser?

Don't leave it like this because now you can get it upgraded the same day.





Contact us without stressing over the insurance plans your geyser is insured with. Our professionals can offer you insurance payment without any delay.

You can trust Geyser Experts Somerset West for branded and all kinds of geyser replacements 24/7.





Geyser Experts Somerset West

Main Road, Strand, Somerset West to Strand, 7140

087 250 2354

https://www.geyserexperts.co.za/geyser-installers-somerset-west-to-strand/





https://www.facebook.com/Geyser-Experts-101887538542814/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cZXAiiIlJmlUJZFrceKCg









SANS Geyser Specifications

Our geyser upgrade and repair services are offered according to the SANS 10254 standards.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, upgrade and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Somerset West Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Repairs.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves installation.

Thermostat and element upgrade.

Valves (pressure valves upgrade and installation).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its top-notch geysers in South Africa. They have an excellent assistance team and offer affordable geysers. Kwikot geysers can be found in every house in Somerset West to Strand and Somerset West to Strand Metro. Kwikot electric water heaters have features according to the SANS 151 specifications. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of service warranty with every order.





Geyser Experts Somerset West offers 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and well-known alternative to other geysers. Trendline is works with heat pump and solar panel setups.





• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Durable inner cylinder fabricated from 2 mm enamel top-notch steel

• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are provided by a company that has other top-notch plumbing products too. FRANKE electric geysers follow safety requirements as specified by SANS 60335-2-21.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

We provide some of the best and well-known Solar Geyser system installations and replacement services.

To fulfill 50% hot water usage through the natural resource of solar energy, solar geysers are best and by doing so, you can consume hot water according to the guidelines of The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings. It can be costly to install solar geysers initially but you may find yourself saving large amounts of money on your bill in the coming years.













Burst Geyser? Warning warnings that your geyser is giving issues

Running out of Hot Water

This is the most common issue of a geyser. When large amounts of water are heated in 150L-200L water heaters, mineral deposits appear over time that can result in the degradation of the heating element.

It can result in the leakage or replacement of the heating element.





Noisy Geyser

If your geyser makes a popping or banging noise, then it is also very common. These sounds also appear because of mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits insulate the water from heating and the water heater starts to overheat thus resulting in sounds. Overheated tank will stop storing water properly and it may start leaking.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also an indication that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

It is obvious that your geyser will rust at some time because of its steel body. There's an anode rod present in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. This is when the tank body and its connections will be impacted due to corrosion and start to leak.





Faulty Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is present in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. If this valve becomes defective or is capped off, the tank can blow up with the force of a small explosive! Whenever you find out that there's a leakage or fault because of temperature, pressure, or safety valve, get it resolved immediately.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Make sure to find out and correct a leaking geyser immediately before it results in significant injury to your home. A leaking Geyser can flood your whole home.













Bel’ Aire - Boskloof Eco Estate - Braeview - Briza TWP - Carey Parks - Cherrywood Gardens - Dennegeur - Dorhill - Fairview Heights - Garden Village - Golden Acre - Greenway Rise - Haumannshof - Helderberg Estate - Helderberg Village - Helderrand - Heldervue - Helena Heights - Heritage Mews - Heritage Park - La Montagne - Lionviham - Martinville - Olive Grove - Montclaire - Paardevlei - Pearl Marina - Raithby - Rome Glen - Roundhay - Spanish Farm - Steynsrus - Victoria Park - Westridge. Broadlands - Gants Plaza - Greenways - Guldenland - Gustrow - Langewacht - Lochnerhof - Rome - Sercor Park - Southfork - The Palms - Van der Stel - Winston Estate