Geyser Experts Sandton





Emergency Plumbers & Geyser Experts Sandton * 24/7 Burst Geyser Replacements * Franke, Kwikot, Heat Tech

Kwikot, Heat Tech 150L - 300L, Franke, Solar, and Regular Burst Geyser Replacements. Available 24/7 With Insurance. Call us Today!









24/7 Plumbers - Insurance Plans Approved Emergency Geyser Replacements Sandton





Give us a call today to talk to your local Geyser Pros Sandton representative. Certified plumbers available 24/7 in Sandton and its surrounding areas consisting of: Sandton, Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand, East Rand









Repairs and Replacements to all Geysers in Sandton

Not able to use hot water due to a broken or leaking geyser?

Don't wait, get your geyser replaced the same day.





We provide geyser replacements for all types of insurance plans. Our agents are experienced in dealing with all insurance companies to offer hassle-free payment.

Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our speciality at Geyser Experts Sandton, we have a full range of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.





Geyser Experts Sandton

41 Kingfisher Dr, Fourways, Sandton, 2055

087 250 2655

https://www.geyserexperts.co.za/geyser-installers-sandton/





https://www.facebook.com/Geyser-Experts-101887538542814/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cZXAiiIlJmlUJZFrceKCg









SANS Geyser Specifications

Geyser Experts Sandton have licensed specialists that provide servicing and replacements according to SANS 10254.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Sandton Services

Geyser Pressure valves setup.

Geyser Repair works.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Valves (pressure valves replacing and setup).

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Geyser Overflows.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Electricians available for all electrical faults

















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is the most in demand manufacturer of geysers in South Africa. Their geysers are top-notch along with helpful assistance services. Most of the homes in Sandton and Sandton Metro have Kwikot 150L geysers installed. Each of Kwikot electric water heaters complies with SANS 151 specifications. Every electric water heater by this brand is covered under 2 or 5 years of guarantee.





At Geyser Experts Sandton we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and popular alternative to other geysers. Trendline geyser are also compatible with solar panel and heat pump setups.





• IPX4 rated opposing water splash

• Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel top-notch steel

• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year guarantee on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Out of other plumbing products and replacement parts, Franke Electric Geysers are also popular in Sandton. Electric geysers by FRANKE are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are more and more popular and we have experience replacing and installing new Solar Geyser systems.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the annual average hot water requirements come from resources other than electric heating or fossil fuels-- making solar a lot more viable option. It can be costly to install solar geysers in the beginning but you may end up saving large amounts of money on your bill in the coming years.













Burst Geyser? Warning indications that your geyser is giving troubles

Running out of Warm Water

This is the most usual issue of a geyser. When large quantities of water are heated in 150L-200L water heaters, mineral deposits appear over time that can result in the degradation of the heating element.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak resulting in the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

Noisy geysers are also a very usual issue in geysers. It also happens because of mineral deposits in the tank. As the water heater tries to heat the water the deposits insulate the heat from the water leading to the tank to overheat and build these sounds. It will result in stress on the tank body and at some point a leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy or water with a smell is a symptom that your geyser is failing.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting occurs because of the steel your geyser is built of. Corrosion can be prevented with an anode rod found in the geyser but it will at some point result in corrosion due to natural causes. And that's when corrosive forces will have an effect on the connection and tank body.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. In case of a safety valve failure, the geyser can blow up like a small bomb. You should never cap off a temperature, pressure, or safety valve as it may result in major injury.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leakage in the geyser is the most usual warning that you need expert assistance. If not upgraded on time, a leaking geyser can even flood your house.













Sandton, Bryanston, Rivonia, Sunningdale, Bramley, Illovo, Hyde Park, Woodmead, Morningside, Sandhurst, Edenburg.