Repairs and Replacements to all Geysers in Roodepoort

Has your geyser began leaking or is your water not heating?

Don't ignore it for a few more days because it may be dangerous.





No matter who your insurance is we can help you. We ensure that you can get your insurance payment instantly.

No matter which brand or size of geyser you need, Geyser Experts Roodepoort can get it upgraded swiftly.





SANS Geyser Specifications

Our agents at Geyser Experts Roodepoort have years of experience and qualifications to provide SANS 10254 approved geyser repairs or replacements





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is popular for its high-quality geyser supplies in South Africa. They offer seamless support services and at reasonable prices. Almost every other house in Roodepoort and Roodepoort Metro has Kwikot 150L geysers. Every Kwikot electric water heater is designed with SANS 151 specs. Apart from that, you are given either 2 or 5 years of warranty with Kwikot water heaters.





Geyser Experts Roodepoort offers 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also among the most reliable and well-known geysers. If you have a heat pump and solar panels installed at your home, Trendline geysers are also compatible with that.





• Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel superior steel

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash

• Efficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder

















FRANKE GEYSERS

Along with Franke Electric Geysers, there are many plumbing products and spare parts that are well-known in Roodepoort. FRANKE electric geysers adhere to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical elements





SOLAR GEYSERS

We offer the best Solar Geyser installations and replacement services to our customers.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the yearly average hot water requirements come from sources other than electric heating or nonrenewable fuel sources-- making solar a lot more viable choice. By spending a bit extra in the installation of solar geysers, you will end up saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity bills.













Burst Geyser? Warning symptoms that your geyser is giving troubles

Running out of Warm Water

The most typical trouble with a geyser is with warm water. It occurs generally in large water heaters that heat up to 150L-200L of water and mineral deposited on the heating element stops heating effectively.

Eventually, the constant heating causes the Geyser to leak, or the element itself needs to be changed.





Noisy Geyser

If you pinpoint any sound in your geyser such as popping or banging, then you need instant assistance. This complication appears when mineral deposits in the tank. As the water heater tries to heat the water the deposits insulate the heat from the water leading to the tank to overheat and build these noises. It causes the failure and leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also a warning that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting occurs when water and the steel body of the geyser react. An anode rod is there to prevent corrosion in the geyser however, corrosion will take place at some point. After this, the corrosive forces will impact the tank and its connection leading to a leakage.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. If the safety valve becomes faulty, your geyser can burst just like a small bomb does. Make sure you get any of these valves changed instantly whenever you discover a fault.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water from the tank is the most obvious indication of a geyser that needs to be changed before it damages your house. Beware of ignoring it as it may result in a flood in your house.













Roodepoort, Wilro Park, Honeydew, Krugersdorp, Bromhof, Constantia Kloof, Douglasdale, Fairland, Florida, Johannesburg North, Northriding, Olivedale, Horizon View, Weltevredenpark, West Rand.