Geyser Experts Randburg - Geyser Replacements Randburg

Not able to use hot water due to a defective or leaking geyser?

Don't wait, get your geyser replaced the same day.





No matter which company has supplied you with geyser insurance coverage, we can assist. All our area agents have experience in managing insurance coverage companies to make sure you get paid out.

Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our speciality at Geyser Experts Randburg, we have a full variety of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can assist you after hours in most cases.





SANS Geyser Specifications

Geyser Experts Randburg have trained specialists that provide servicing and replacements according to SANS 10254.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installation, upgrade and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Randburg Services

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Repair works.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Geyser Services.

Valves (pressure valves upgrade and setup).

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Pressure valves setup.

Geyser Installations.

Thermostat and element upgrade.

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its high-quality geyser supplies in South Africa. Their geysers are top-notch along with helpful support services. People living in Randburg and Randburg Metro have only Kwikot 150L geysers installed in their homes. Electric water heaters manufactured by Kwikot comply with SANS 151 standards. You can select from 2 to 5 years service warranty.





Geyser Experts Randburg provides all kinds of Kwikot geysers featuring 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also one of the most sought after geysers in South Africa. It also supports heat pump and solar panel installations.





• IPX4 rated opposing water splash

• Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel quality steel

• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers and other plumbing items are popular in Randburg. FRANKE electric geysers are designed according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.





- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 12-month warranty on electrical elements





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very popular and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires that 50% (by volume) of the annual average hot water requirements come from forms other than electric heating or fossil fuels-- making solar a lot more viable choice. By spending a bit more in the installation of solar geysers, you will find yourself saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity costs.













Burst Geyser giving you complications? You should take prompt action if the following warning indications are obvious

Running out of Warm Water

Not able to give warm water is the most common issue of a geyser. Hot water supply is interrupted if mineral deposits prevent the heating element from heating in 150L-200L water heaters.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak causing the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

The second most common indication of a failing Geyser is popping or banging sounds. It also occurs caused by mineral deposits in the tank. When the water heater tries to heat the water and mineral deposits prevent it from heating, high-temperature causes extreme sounds in the tank. Overheated tank will stop storing water properly and it may start leaking.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Smelly and cloudy water is also a warning of a broken water geyser.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some time your geyser will rust due to the water and steel which the geyser is made from. There's an anode rod found in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. This is when the tank body and its connections will be impacted due to corrosion and start to leak.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. Your geyser can blow up like a small bomb if you overlook a faulty or capped off safety valve. In case of any fault or failure in any of these three valves, reach out to a specialist right away.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water from the tank is the most obvious indication of a geyser that needs to be changed before it damages your property. If not changed on time, a leaking geyser can even flood your property.













Aldara Park, Blairgowrie, Bordeaux, Boskruin, Bromhof, Cresta, Darrenwood, Fairlands, Ferndale, Jukskei Park, Kensington 'B', Malanshof, Northriding, Northwold, Olivedale, Randpark Ridge, Robindale, Robin Hills, Windsor East, Windsor West.