Repairs and Replacements to all Geysers in Midrand

Unable to use hot water due to a defective or leaking geyser?

Don't ignore it for a few more days because it may be dangerous.





No matter which company has offered you with geyser insurance plans, we can guide. Our representatives are experienced in handling all insurance companies to offer hassle-free payment.

You can trust Geyser Experts Midrand for branded and all sorts of geyser replacements 24/7.





SANS Geyser Specifications

With decades of expertise all the Geyser Experts Midrand Midrand professionals are fully trained and will make sure your geyser is repaired or replaced depending on to the SANS 10254 standards.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, upgrade and repair of hot water systems.





Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is amongst the famous geyser brands in South Africa. They offer extraordinary assistance at good prices. Most of the homes in Midrand and Midrand Metro have Kwikot 150L geysers installed. Every Kwikot electric water heater complies with SANS 151 specs. Each Kwikot water heater offers 2 or 5 years service warranty.





At Geyser Experts Midrand, we have all kinds of Kwikot geysers consisting of 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt capacity.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

When it comes to superior and affordable choice, Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are what users prefer. Trendline is works with heat pump and solar panel configurations.





• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel superior steel

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are a popular alternative and come from a company that supplies a variety of plumbing products and replacement parts in Midrand. Electric geysers by FRANKE are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety guidelines.





- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 12-month warranty on electrical parts





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very popular and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

To meet 50% hot water usage through the natural resource of solar power, solar geysers are best and by doing so, you can consume hot water according to the guidelines of The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings. It may seem that solar geysers cost much on installation but however, you don't need to pay huge electricity bills in the years to come.













Have you got a Burst Geyser? Warning signs you should not neglect are

Running out of Warm Water

The most common trouble with a geyser is with warm water. When large volumes of water are heated in 150L-200L water heaters, mineral deposits take place over time that can cause the deterioration of the heating element.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak leading to the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

Noisy geysers are also a very common issue in geysers. It takes place caused by excessive mineral deposits in the tank. These sounds take place when there's a high temperature in the tank caused by overheating resulted in by the mineral deposits. This overheating leads to the water heater to fail and leak.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Smelly and cloudy water is also a sign of a broken water geyser.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some point your geyser will rust as a result of the water and steel which the geyser is built from. An anode rod is found in the geyser to protect it from corrosion but because of wear and tear, it will corrode. This is when the corrosive forces attach to the tank and connections resulting in them to eventually leak or burst.





Faulty Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. In case of a damaged or capped off safety valve, the geyser can also explode. Make sure you get any of these valves replaced instantly whenever you discover a fault.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water is one of the most common symptoms that you should act quickly to change the geyser before a severe loss occurs. Beware of ignoring it as it may cause a flood in your property.













Midrand, Noordwyk, Halfway House Gardens, Vorna Valley, Carlswald, Blue Hills, Randjespark, Kyalami Estate.