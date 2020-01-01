Your browser is out-of-date.

Design By EI Wood (Pty) Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Centurion
    We offer Professional Interior Design & Space

    Planning Services for the Residential, Commercial, and Hospitality industries,

    including a trade service to fit-out & design companies that require

    additional interior design resources, through creative & professional

    collaboration.


    We design spaces that serve people by finding

    human-based solutions that are user-specific. Not just in how they function,

    but the successful design of an interior uplifts spirits & evokes positive

    change.


    As passionate Interior Designers, we find value in

    designing honestly, with strength & dignity.


    We stay true to function but also aim to inspire

    through creative thinking, while staying finely tuned to the client's needs

    through constant and clear communication.


    Services
    • Brief consultation and concept development
    • Detailed design & Space Planning
    • Furniture design and procurement
    • Construction drawings
    • On-site consultation
    • Close-Out documentation
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    276 Charles Barry Avenue, Bronberrick.
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-810414182 www.eiwood.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    ©2020 Design By EI Wood (Pty) Ltd

    Reg No: 2020/547734/07

    Director: Estelle Irene Wood

    Reg Office: 276 Charles Barry Ave, Bronberrick, Centurion

    SACAP No: PAD44683617

    IID No: IID-600-3-IW-GAU

