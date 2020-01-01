We offer Professional Interior Design & Space
Planning Services for the Residential, Commercial, and Hospitality industries,
including a trade service to fit-out & design companies that require
additional interior design resources, through creative & professional
collaboration.
We design spaces that serve people by finding
human-based solutions that are user-specific. Not just in how they function,
but the successful design of an interior uplifts spirits & evokes positive
change.
As passionate Interior Designers, we find value in
designing honestly, with strength & dignity.
We stay true to function but also aim to inspire
through creative thinking, while staying finely tuned to the client's needs
through constant and clear communication.
- Services
- Brief consultation and concept development
- Detailed design & Space Planning
- Furniture design and procurement
- Construction drawings
- On-site consultation
- Close-Out documentation
- Service areas
- Gauteng
- Address
-
276 Charles Barry Avenue, Bronberrick.
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-810414182 www.eiwood.co.za
