Geyser Experts Johannesburg
Electricians in Johannesburg
Services

  • geyser repairs
  • geyser installations

Projects

    Geyser Experts Johannesburg # 1 Emergency Burst Geyser Replacements * Kwikot, Franke, Heat Tech * Licensed Plumbers 24/7

    24/7 Burst Geyser Replacements * Kwikot, Franke, Heat Tech 150L - 300L * Solar and Regular Geysers. APPROVED BY INSURANCE - Contact Now



    Emergency Plumbers - Approved By Insurance Coverage Geyser Replacements In Johannesburg City, Johannesburg


    Call today to speak with your regional Geyser Experts Johannesburg City, Johannesburg agent. We have certified plumbers on standby 24/7 all week all suburban areas all over Johannesburg City, Johannesburg and Johannesburg City, Johannesburg Metro consisting of: Sandton, Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand, East Rand



    Geyser Experts Johannesburg - Geyser Replacements Johannesburg City, Johannesburg

    Does your geyser stop working ever so often?

    Don't wait, get your geyser upgraded the same day.


    No matter which company has supplied you with geyser insurance plans, we can guide. We have handled all kinds of insurance coverage companies to offer seamless payment.

    No matter which brand or size of geyser you need, Geyser Experts Johannesburg can get it upgraded swiftly.


    Geyser Experts Johannesburg

    2a Ernest Oppenheimer Ave, Bruma, Johannesburg City, Johannesburg, 2026

    087 250 2655

    https://www.geyserexperts.co.za/geyser-installers-johannesburg/, https://www.geyserexperts.co.za/


    https://www.facebook.com/Geyser-Experts-101887538542814/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cZXAiiIlJmlUJZFrceKCg


    SANS Geyser Specifications

    With several years of expertise all the Geyser Experts Johannesburg Johannesburg City, Johannesburg agents are fully certified and will make sure your geyser is repaired or upgraded depending on to the SANS 10254 specifications.


    Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, replacement and repair of hot water systems.


    Geyser Experts Johannesburg Services

    Geyser Repairs

    Geyser Installations

    Burst Geyser Plumbers

    Leaking Geyser

    Geyser Services

    Geyser Overflows

    Valves (pressure valves replacement and installing).

    Thermostat and element replacement.

    Geyser Pressure valves installing.

    Electricians available for all electrical faults.






    Types of Geysers


    KWIKOT GEYSERS

    Kwikot is the most sought-after supplier of geysers in South Africa. They offer seamless support services and at reasonable prices. Kwikot geysers can be found in every house in Johannesburg City, Johannesburg and Johannesburg City, Johannesburg Metro. Electric water heaters created by Kwikot comply with SANS 151 standards. Every electric water heater by this brand is covered under 2 or 5 years of guarantee.


    Geyser Experts Johannesburg offers 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.


    HEAT TECH GEYSERS

    Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are also one of the most reliable and well-known geysers. It also supports heat pump and solar panel installations.


    • Durable inner cylinder produced from 2 mm enamel premium steel

    • 5 year guarantee on inner cylinder

    • Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

    • IPX4 rated opposing water splash






    FRANKE GEYSERS

    Franke provides some of the most efficient electric geysers and other plumbing supplies in Johannesburg City, Johannesburg. FRANKE electric geysers have been manufactured according to SANS 60335-2-21 safety requirements.


    - 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

    - 24-month warranty on the valves

    - 12-month warranty on electrical elements


    SOLAR GEYSERS

    Solar Geysers are increasingly well-known and we have expertise replacing and installing new Solar Geyser systems.

    The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water intake through electric and fossil fuel choices - that means solar geysers are a perfect alternative. By investing a bit more in the installation of solar geysers, you will end up saving your hard-earned money that would have been wasted on electricity bills.




    Burst Geyser at your residence? Here are the warning signs you should be aware of

    Running out of Warm Water

    The most typical indication of problems with your Geyser is problems with warm water. It takes place normally in large water heaters that heat up to 150L-200L of water and mineral deposited on the heating element stops heating properly.

    It can result in the leakage or replacement of the heating element.


    Noisy Geyser

    If your geyser makes a popping or banging noise, then it is also very common. It takes place because of excessive mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits insulate the water from heating and the water heater starts to overheat thus resulting in noises. It leads to the failure and leakage in the tank.


    Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

    If you see a strange smell and cloudy water, chances are your geyser needs to be repaired or changed.


    Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

    It is obvious that your geyser will rust at some point due to its steel body. There's an anode rod found in the geyser to prevent corrosion however, a layer of natural corrosion will cover it. This is when the tank body and its connections will be affected because of corrosion and start to leak.


    Defective Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

    The temperature and pressure relief valve is found in the geyser whereas a safety relief valve will help to release the pressure. Your geyser can blast like a small explosive if you overlook a defective or capped off safety valve. Never disregard a defective valve instead, change it as quickly as you can.


    Leaking water from your Geyser.

    Leaking water from the tank is the most obvious indication of a geyser that needs to be changed before it damages your home. If not repaired on time, your entire home can be flooded with water.




    Johannesburg, Houghton, Kensington, Rosebank, Melville, Highlands North, Orange Grove, Auckland Park, Parktown, Glenvista, Bramley, Kew, Edenvale, Bedfordview.Johannesburg - Roodepoort - Randburg - Sandton - Fourways - Midrand

    Johannesburg
    Address
    2a Ernest Oppenheimer Ave, Bruma
    2026 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-872502655 www.geyserexperts.co.za/geyser-installers-johannesburg
