Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its premium geysers in South Africa. Their geysers are top-notch along with helpful assistance services. Most houses in Boksburg and Boksburg Metro have a Kwikot 150L geyser. Kwikot electric water heaters have features according to the SANS 151 specs. Not only this but Kwikot water heaters also offer either 2 or 5 years of guarantee with every order.





We have a wide range of Kwikot geysers that have storage capacities ranging from 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250 lt.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a well priced product line that is a popular alternative. Trendline geysers also support heat pumps and solar panels.





• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash

• 5 year guarantee on inner cylinder





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers and other plumbing goods are well-known in Boksburg. FRANKE electric geysers comply with the SANS 60335-2-21 safety specifications.





- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

We offer some of the best and most popular Solar Geyser system installations and replacement services.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water consumption through electric and nonrenewable fuel source options - that means solar geysers are a perfect option. It can be expensive to install solar geysers initially but you may find yourself saving huge amounts of money on your costs in the coming years.













Do you have a burst geyser at your home? Here are the warnings your geyser may have troubles

Running out of Warm Water

The most typical sign of troubles with your Geyser is troubles with hot water. It takes place normally in large water heaters that heat up to 150L-200L of water and mineral deposited on the heating element stops heating correctly.

Due to extended heating, the geyser starts to leak and the heating element needs to be replaced.





Noisy Geyser

Noisy geysers are also a very typical problem in geysers. This is also related to the buildup of mineral deposits in the tank. These noises take place when the tank overheats caused by the extreme mineral build-up in the water heater. This constant overheating of the tank results in metal fatigue and the tank at some point fails and starts to leak.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells

Cloudy or water with a smell is a sign that your geyser is failing.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

It is obvious that your geyser will rust at some time because of its steel body. An anode rod is present in the geyser to protect it from corrosion but because of wear and tear, it will corrode. After this, the corrosive forces will have an effect on the tank and its connection causing a leakage.





Defective Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Apart from the temperature and pressure relief valve, a Geyser also has a safety relief valve to release the pressure. If this valve is capped off or faulty, the water heater can burst. Never overlook a defective valve instead, replace it as soon as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water is one of the most typical warnings that you should act quickly to replace the geyser before a significant loss takes place. If not resolved on time, your entire home can be flooded with water.













