Geyser Experts Benoni





Geyser Experts Benoni # 1 Emergency Burst Geyser Replacements * Kwikot, Franke, Heat Tech * Licensed Plumbers 24/7

Contact Now For 24/7 Burst Geyser Replacements * Kwikot, Heat Tech 150L - 300L, Franke, Solar, And Other Regular Geyser Replacements









Geyser Experts Benoni 24/7 Emergency Plumbers - Insurance Coverage Approved for Geyser replacements in Benoni





Geyser Professionals available 24/7 on call. Trained plumbers available 24/7 in Benoni and its surrounding areas featuring: Sandton, Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand, East Rand









Repair services and Replacements to all Geysers in Benoni

Are you stressed over leaking or a non-working geyser?

Don't ignore it for a few more days because it may be dangerous.





We offer geyser replacements for all kinds of insurance coverage. We make sure that you can get your insurance payment instantly.

Geyser Experts Benoni offers a diverse range of branded geysers for emergency replacements.





Geyser Experts Benoni

O’Reilly Merry Street, Northmead, Benoni, 1500

087 250 0393

https://www.geyserexperts.co.za/geyser-installers-benoni/





https://www.facebook.com/Geyser-Experts-101887538542814/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cZXAiiIlJmlUJZFrceKCg









SANS Geyser Specifications

Our geyser replacing and repair services are provided according to the SANS 10254 specifications.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Setup, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geyser Experts Benoni Services

Valves (pressure valves replacing and installing).

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Repair works.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Pressure valves installing.

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its superior geysers in South Africa. They have an exceptional support team and offer affordable geysers. Residents of Benoni and Benoni Metro count on Kwikot 150L geysers. Kwikot electric water heaters have features according to the SANS 151 specs. Each Kwikot water heater supplies 2 or 5 years warranty.





At Geyser Experts Benoni we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a premium and popular alternative to other geysers. Trendline is works with heat pump and solar panel setups.





• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel superior steel

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder

• IPX4 rated against water splash





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers and other plumbing items are popular in Benoni. FRANKE electric geysers comply with the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 12-month warranty on electrical elements

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 season guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder









SOLAR GEYSERS

We provide the best Solar Geyser installations and replacement services to our customers.

As said by The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings, hot water requirements should be satisfied by using other forms too instead of electricity and fossil fuels. It can be expensive to install solar geysers in the beginning but you may end up saving large amounts of money on your costs in the coming seasons.













Burst Geyser giving you complications? You should take instant action if the following warning signs are apparent

Running out of Warm Water

The most common issue with a geyser is with hot water. This trouble occurs primarily in 150L-200L water heaters where the heating element stops heating effectively due to the mineral deposits.

When water does not get heated even after hours, geysers start to leak causing the replacement of heating elements.





Noisy Geyser

If your geyser makes a popping or banging noise, then it is also very common. These sounds also take place caused by mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits prevent the water from heating and thereby resulting in the tank to overheat. It will result in stress on the tank body and at some point a leakage in the tank.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Cloudy and smelly water is also a sign that your geyser has failed.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting occurs caused by the steel your geyser is made of. An anode rod is there to prevent corrosion in the geyser however, corrosion will take place at some point. These corrosive forces will attach to the tank and its connections resulting in the tank to leak or burst.





Defective Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser should have a temperature and pressure relief valve installed, also every Geysers have a safety relief valve to discharge pressure. In case of a safety valve failure, the geyser can burst like a small bomb. Never neglect a damaged valve instead, change it as quickly as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

Leaking water is one of the most common signs that you should act quickly to change the geyser before a serious loss takes place. A leaking Geyser can flood your whole property.













Bapsfontein | Benoni Central | Benoni North | Benoni Little Farms | Benoni South | Benoni West | Benoni West | Boatlake Town | Brentwood | Brentwood Park | Cloverdene | Country View | Valuable stone Park | Daveyton | Ebotse Golf Endowment | Etwatwa | Fairlead | Farrarmere | Goedeburg | Hillcrest | Kleinfontein | Lakefield | Lilyvale | Mackenzie Park | Marister | Modderbee | Morehill | Nestpark A H | New Modder | Northmead | Northvilla | Norton Home | Norton Park | Petit | Putfontein | Rynfield | Rynsoord | Slaterville A H | The Stewards | Van Rhyn | Westdene | Actonville | Runway | Alphen Park