At Creative-Cables South Africa you are the designer of your own lighting. We have over 200 different colour electrical fabric cables. We have light fittings and designer bulbs to complete any lighting figuration you can imagine. Be Creative with Creative-Cables SA and discover your light style.
We offer a free lighting design service. Send us the space you wish to illuminate. We offer a turnkey installation service in Cape Town & surrounds.
- Services
- Design, Retail, and Installation
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Address
-
66 Albert Road, Woodstock
7925 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-845070383 www.creative-cables.co.za