HARLEQUIN Paints

began in 1999 by three people passionate about paint. A paint applicator, a designer and a chemist. An unusual combination but one that has proved to be highly successful.

This puts us in a unique position amongst paint companies where we understand paint from concept to manufacture and the finished application. HARLEQUIN Paints began by manufacturing waterbased Paint Technique products , this included Woodwashes (limewash) Colourwashes, Antique Glazes, Crackle Glazes and many more. HARLEQUIN Paints then developed a wide variety of sealers for all applications including our Cretesealer, water based furniture varnishes, cement and wooden floor lacquers. A comprehensive range of water based primers for wood and plaster soon followed and of course our unique range of solvent free paints. The environment is important to us and this was taken into consideration when choosing to go solvent free.

Our factory is in Cape Town where we employ a friendly team. All our products are made by us in our factory.

Customers are more than welcome to visit us in our showroom at 15 Wallflower street, Paarden Eiland, for advice, paint samples or just a chat.

Choose your colour…… it will always be green

