Landman Design is a passionate and creative architectural team based in Pretoria. We strive in creating sustainable and resilient buildings that are both beautiful and functional. We believe that respectful and open engagement with our clients' results in architecture loved and enjoyed.

We believe that all buildings, no matter their size, prestigious or inexpensive make up architecture. Many of our projects are small, some are big, but no matter their size or budget we treat all our projects with the same diligence, love and care.





If there is one thing taught by the dissipline required by projects with budgetary constraints it is this: Beautiful architecture does not require heaps of money, but simply good design.