Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Landman Design
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fynbos Huisie, Landman Design Landman Design
    Fynbos Huisie, Landman Design Landman Design
    Fynbos Huisie, Landman Design Landman Design
    +1
    Fynbos Huisie
    House Wessels, Landman Design Landman Design
    House Wessels, Landman Design Landman Design
    House Wessels, Landman Design Landman Design
    +11
    House Wessels

    Landman Design is a passionate and creative architectural team based in Pretoria. We strive in creating sustainable and resilient buildings that are both beautiful and functional. We believe that respectful and open engagement with our clients' results in architecture loved and enjoyed.

    We believe that all buildings, no matter their size, prestigious or inexpensive make up architecture. Many of our projects are small, some are big, but no matter their size or budget we treat all our projects with the same diligence, love and care.


    If there is one thing taught by the dissipline required by projects with budgetary constraints it is this: Beautiful architecture does not require heaps of money, but simply good design.  

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Architecture
    • Building Plans
    • Residential Conversions
    • Municipal Submission
    • As built drawings
    • Construction drawings
    • Site inspections
    • Council submission
    • Design
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Any and Pretoria
    Company awards
    Des Baker, Des Baker, Caesarstone special acknowledgement award
    Address
    43 Maldon
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-762968476
      Add SEO element