Stone People
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Pretoria
    At Stone People we strive to be the best in the business. We believe in personal service, supplying excellent workmanship, using top quality Granite, Marble, Quartz and Sintered at market-related prices, to provide customer satisfaction.

    Through our high work standards and ethos, we build lasting relationships with clients and key partners.

    Stone People supply Natural Stone and Engineered stone products for the whole spectrum of users, both large and small. Our stone selection can be used for applications in the commercial and domestic world including: tiles, flooring, counter tops, kitchen work tops and splash backs, wall cladding, bathroom surfaces, fire places, pub bar tops, restaurant tables and counters, laboratory benches, water features, planters, and more.

    Services
    • Granite
    • Marble
    • Quartz
    • Bathroom Countertops
    • Granite Countertops
    • Granite Kitchen Tops
    • Wall & Floor Cladding
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    Lynnwood road
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-824483444 www.stonepeople.co.za
