Crime can be reduced when you can see what is happening on your property. With CCTV you can keep an eye on your property wherever you are.

Viewing your property on high resolution will keep you one step ahead of potential criminals.

CCTV camera Installers Centurion

CCTV installers give a variety of camera options:





- Top-level access environments

- Residential properties

- Offices

- Retail sites

- Site projects

- Storage facilities













You can choose to receive a quote on purchasing or hiring a CCTV system.





Hiring CCTV equipment is easy and you simply pay a monthly fee.

Why install CCTV security cameras for your office or home?

Crime in South Africa is a stress for everyone, having CCTV security cameras on your property will give you an additional layer of security. CCTV security cameras provide your office or home with an extra layer of protection against potential criminals entering into your building.





CCTV security cameras not only make consumers feel secure in your property but also encourage workers to work effectively all while protecting your property as well.





Cameras are an excellent deterrent for criminals coming into your property.





Security camera options(360, HD, Night Vision)

Your CCTV system is only good if your equipment is up to standard. When choosing CCTV cameras, your security needs should be regarded.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras offer owners with very clear image resolution, making it a breeze to promptly spot uncommon activities and find possible suspects. HD cameras provide crystal clear images, making it easy for criminal investigators to see particulars they would not have had the capacity to see before.





60 Degree cameras

60 degree cameras can detect activity in an area up to 4 metres and are best for little spaces, like courtyards.









Analogue cameras

If you need a simple CCTV camera that can observe your office or home, an analogue camera is good. The Analogue is a basic camera and therefore will not be able to pick up very small details but will allow you to oversee general activities.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

Regardless of the weather the 360 Degree camera will supply you with great quality images. The 360 Degree camera gives you a complete 360 view of the area being observed as well as everything around the camera.





Night vision cameras

The majority of people want to be able to check their CCTV cameras in the evening, this can be challenging in the dark. The Night Vision cameras use infrared lights to record crystal clear and crisp images despite how dark.









Wireless vs Wired CCTV Options

Don't hastily decide on your CCTV unit, first determine whether you want a wired or wireless security unit.

Both wired and wireless units come with their own set of pros and cons, this decision will have to be made with your security needs in mind.





Wired Systems

Wired CCTV units are ideally suited to large properties and require wires for the video transmission, power and internet connection.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wired CCTV units





- Impacted by power outages

- Well-suited to large buildings requiring numerous cameras

- Does not have flexibility

- Setup time can be long

- Equipped to link numerous cameras whenever needed

- Dependable









Wireless Camera System Options

A wireless system is used to transfer your security footage which is saved on the cloud. In order to have a wireless CCTV security camera system you will need to have a WiFi network and a power source for the camera system to connect to.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wireless CCTV systems





- Setup time is quick

- Needs a powerful wireless signal

- Incredibly flexible and perfect for tenants

- Impacted by interference, giving blurred images

- Work only on a limited area

- Like wired systems, they're affected by power outages





CCTV Installations Process

The list below is an overview of the CCTV setup process:





Assessment and estimate of CCTV video camera unit





A security camera expert will make an appointment with you to stop by and evaluate your space. A recommendation will then be made on which CCTV system will best suit your surveillance needs. You will receive an obligation-free quote and work will start once you give the go-ahead.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The very first step in the installation process would be the mounting of the security cameras in important areas on your property.





Wire and cable setup

Once the cameras have been positioned in the major areas, the wires and cables will be connected.





Connection and test of the CCTV unit

Your CCTV unit should now be up and running and will just need connecting and testing by the contractor.





Last handover

You will be shown the end product and the CCTV professional will teach you how it operates and how to use it. The final handover will be finished once you have had a look at the setup, okayed it and signed it off.





Top-notch CCTV brands in S.

South Africa's number one CCTV brands:





- Avigilon

- Dahua

- Samsung

- Axis

- Sunell

- Hikvision









Selecting the perfect CCTV cameras for your property

Domestic





Prior to installing a CCTV camera unit on your residential property you will need to have to decide where you would like to position your cameras. If you are requiring to monitor an area like your door or gate, an Analogue camera will be ideal.





Need a camera to keep an eye on your gate and driveway but don't have a big budget?The Analogue camera is perfect.

The 60 degree camera is built to keep an eye on small spaces or activity in particular areas.

If you are wanting to keep an eye on activity to the left and right as well, the 360 degree camera is perfect.





CCTV Camera Systems for Industrial Properties





Industrial CCTV units do happen to be slightly a bit more complicated in comparison to domestic ones. Industrial CCTV camera units are ideal if you want to be able to determine fine details, like numbers on a piece of paper or facial features, an HD camera is your absolute best bet.

If you would like your camera to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera.





Precisely how to select the correct CCTV Company





Before opting for a CCTV service provider, you should decide if you want to rent or buy a CCTV unit. You will find companies that offer both of these options and others that only offer either purchasing or hiring.

If a warranty and after sales service is essential to you, make sure that the service provider offers this.





Before consenting to the installation ensure you are aware of what has been provided in the quotation: Do they provide cables, is the installation provided? Are uninterrupted power supplies and connectors provided?

The CCTV service provider should also be able to make great recommendations for your CCTV camera needs, taking into account the layout of your premises.

Finally, you should feel comfortable with the CCTV service provider- so, trust your gut instinct!





FAQ

Would I be able to install my own CCTV unit?





Yes, you can but it will take much longer than a specialist would take. You may find it challenging to mount the cameras and connect the cables.





Also, you may not know the best locations to position the cameras and this could mean that your cameras do not pick up the whole area. Choose a professional CCTV company and have your installation completed in just 1 day at an economical price.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV unit?

A - The cost of a CCTV unit varies according to the type of unit you install as well as whether you decide to buy or rent the unit.





Q - Do CCTV security cameras stop crime.





A - CCTV units intimidate prospective criminals. If a criminal sees that you have a CCTV unit, they will likely look for someplace else which doesn't have a CCTV unit. CCTV cameras are an ideal extra level to help team members, guests and families feel safe and protected in your building.





Q - Why should I have a CCTV unit in my workplace if I already have really good security?





A - Do not assume your security personnels are watching everything 24/7. A CCTV unit keeps track of the activities of your personnels and guests at all times. CCTV in your business will motivate personnels to work effectively.





Q - Does putting in a CCTV camera security unit take long?

A - Installation time can vary according to the size of the buildings, installations are usually finished within a few hours.





Q- Does a CCTV camera unit add market value to my home?

A - No doubt about it! CCTV units add market value to any home as it creates an extra level of security for the home and it's residents.













