







CCTV Pros Sandton

Offenders will think twice before entering your property with CCTV cameras.

CCTV Pros Sandton

is a member of

Local Pros CCTV installers Sandton

, visit

Local Pros

to see a full range of services.

CCTV Pros

Sandton

81 5th St, Marlboro, Sandton, 2063

087 250 3158

https://www.cctvpros.co.za/cctv-sandton/

https://www.facebook.com/CCTV-Pros-101813881901624

,

https://www.localpros.co.za/

,





A large number of crime incidents can be prevented if you know what's happening on your property. Monitoring your home has never been simpler, CCTV allows you to keep track of your home or business from anywhere.

Keep ahead of the criminals, with clear imaging in high resolution.

CCTV camera system Installers Sandton

A CCTV installer will offer a variety of security camera system options in various settings:





- Retail sites

- High-level access environments

- Offices

- Homes

- Warehouses

- Site projects





Most CCTV installation companies in Sandton will quote you on buying or renting a CCTV system.





Paying a monthly fee is all you will need to do to rent a CCTV system, it's as easy as that.

Benefits of installing CCTV security cameras in your home or office.

Crime is a harsh reality in South Africa and the more levels of security you have, the better! CCTV security cameras will provide you comfort, knowing your home and office are safeguarded.





CCTV systems not only hinder potential offenders but also motivate staff members to operate successfully and offer clients with a sense of safety.





When criminals know that they are on camera, they will want to go somewhere else to carry out their crime.





Types of Security Cameras (HD, 360, Night Vision)

Your CCTV security camera system is only as effective as the equipment. Determining which cameras to install will be decided by closely examining your security needs.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras offer owners with clear image resolution, making it a breeze to quickly find unusual activities and determine possible suspects. The crisp, clear images make things simple to make out numbers and small details for criminal investigations.





60 Degree cameras

{60 degree cameras can detect activity in an area up to 4 metres and are perfect for smaller spaces, like courtyards.|60 degree cameras are great for smaller spaces, they are able to identify activity in an area of up to 4 metres.|Have a little area which needs to be overseen? The 60 degree camera is the camera for you, it has the ability to identify activity in an area of up to 4 metres and is recommended for smaller areas.|Small areas only need a little camera like the 60 degree camera which can recognize activity in an area of 4 metres.|Looking to monitor a store room or smaller area? The 60 degree camera has the ability to recognize motion in an area up to 4 metres and is ideal for securing a little room









Analogue CCTV video cameras

Need a standard CCTV camera system able to monitor your house or business? The Analogue system is ideal. Because of the low resolution images you will not have the ability to pick up smaller details but you will be able to observe general activity.





360 Degree cameras

These types of cameras give you outstanding quality images, even in the rain and fog. These cameras not only capture a 360 degree view of the area but also everything around the camera.





Night vision surveillance cameras

Infrared lights render it possible for the Night Vision cameras to capture clear and crisp images at night, so you are in a position to monitor your house at any moment day or night.









Wired vs Wireless CCTV Options

Prior to choosing your CCTV system, you need to look at whether you want a wireless or wired system.

Both wired and wireless units come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages, this decision will have to be made with your security needs in mind.





Wired CCTV Systems

Wired units are often used on larger properties and need wires to operate, the wires will be used for the video transmission, power and internet connection.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wired CCTV units





- Able to link several cameras whenever required

- Appropriate to big buildings requiring several cameras

- Affected by power interruptions

- Does not have flexibility

- Reliable

- Setup time may be lengthy

- Able to link several cameras whenever required









Wireless CCTV Camera Options

Wireless CCTV cameras do not have any cords, they work through a wireless system, transmitting security footage which is stored on the cloud. Although connected to your WiFi network and wireless, these cameras will still need to be connected with a cord to the power source.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wireless CCTV Cameras





- Requires a solid wireless signal

- Setup time is fast

- Work only on a small area

- Very flexible and ideal for renters

- Like wired systems, they're impacted by power interruptions

- Affected by interference, giving blurry images













CCTV Unit Set Up Process

CCTV installation process overview:





Assessment and estimate





A surveillance camera expert will stop by your building to execute an assessment of your space. They will then make a suggestion on the best kind of CCTV system for your needs. You will get an obligation- free price quote to look over, when you accept the price quote and provide the okay, work will commence.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The important locations will be selected by the CCTV expert and thereafter cameras will be mounted.





Wire and cable installation process

The wires and cables can be positioned and attached once the cameras have been mounted.





Connection and test of the CCTV system

Your CCTV contractor will now connect all the parts and test to make sure that everything works.





Last handover procedure

And for the last part of the installation the specialist will clarify to you how your CCTV system works and exactly how to use it. Once you are happy with the installation, you can sign it off and the last handover will be complete.





Top CCTV camera brand names in S.

South Africa's finest CCTV brand names:





- Avigilon

- Dahua

- Samsung

- Axis

- Sunell

- Hikvision









How to select the most suitable CCTV cameras for your property

Domestic Properties





Take into consideration the placement of the cameras before installing on a property. If you are only requiring a camera to monitor your gate or driveway, an analogue camera will be sufficient.





A more economical alternative would be the Analogue camera.

A 60 degree camera is great for small-sized spaces and for supervising activity in a specific area.

The 360 degree camera is able to view to the left and right of the camera too.





Industrial





Industrial CCTV units are typically more complex than non commercial ones. Identifying small details or facial features will not be a problem with the industrial CCTV camera system units.

If you would like your camera system to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera system.





Choosing a CCTV Company





Deciding on the absolute best company is a crucial step in getting the right CCTV for you but first you will need to determine whether you want to purchase or rent a camera system. Some service providers offer both of these options, while others only offer one.

If you would like after sales service as well as a warranty, make sure the company you have selected to go with provides these.





Prior to consenting to the installation make sure you understand what has been included in the price quote: Do they provide cables, is the installation included? Are uninterrupted power supplies and connectors included?

The CCTV provider you decide on will be able to give you reliable advice according to your specific security system needs, also taking the design of your premises into consideration.

Ensure you feel comfortable with the CCTV provider you have chosen to install your CCTV camera system.





FAQ

Could I install my own CCTV security camera system?





Yes, you can but it will take much longer than a qualified professional would take. Mounting the cameras and connecting the cables successfully can prove to be challenging.





It is crucial that you know where to place the cameras as you may mount them in an area where they do not pick up the whole area. Your installation will be done in 1 day at an economical price with a professional CCTV company.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV system?

A - The cost of a CCTV system is reliant on a number of things, one being whether you rent or purchase your system.





Q - Can CCTV cameras help prevent crime?





A - CCTV camera units stop a lot of crime, as criminals do not wish to be captured on camera. Once a criminal has seen that the premises has CCTV cameras they will probably choose another premises to commit their crime. CCTV cameras are an ideal added level to help staff members, visitors and families feel safe and secure in your residence.





Q - I already have very good security in my business, why should I have a CCTV system too.





A - It is not realistic to think you or your security personnels can be all over all the time. Your CCTV system will keep track of your premises constantly without break. Your personnels will be on their absolute best behaviour all the time knowing the CCTV cameras are monitoring the premises.





Q - How long does it take to install a CCTV camera security system?

A - This will be dependent on the size of your building, each installation usually only takes a few hours, your CCTV system could be operating within a day.





Q- Will a CCTV camera system add worth to my house?

A - CCTV camera units add worth to any house, they make households feel safe and secure.













Sandton, Bryanston, Rivonia, Sunningdale, Bramley, Illovo, Hyde Park, Woodmead, Morningside, Sandhurst, Edenburg.



