Crime can be minimized when you can see what is happening on your property. Going away and need to keep an eye on your property? CCTV gives you the ability to monitor your home or business from anywhere.

Keep ahead of the criminals, with clear imaging in high resolution.

CCTV Installers Randburg

A CCTV installer will give a range of security camera options in various settings:





- Top-level access environments

- Homes

- Business offices

- Retail sites

- Site projects

- Storage facilities













A good CCTV installation company in Randburg will provide you with an all-inclusive quote to buy or rent a CCTV system.





Hiring CCTV has never been easier, all you need to do is pay a monthly fee.

Why put in CCTV security cameras for your home or office?

Crime in South Africa is something we have to deal with on a regular basis, the more protection you have on your property the less likely you will be affected. CCTV security cameras give your home or office with an extra layer of protection against potential criminals entering into your home.





CCTV systems also encourage staff members to be on their very best behaviour at any times and give your customers a sense of protection.





Criminals do not want to be caught on camera, as soon as they are aware they are being filmed, they will decide to carry out their crime elsewhere.





Security camera options(360, HD, Night Vision)

Your CCTV system is only effective if your equipment is up to standard. Take into consideration your security needs before choosing a CCTV camera system.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras provide owners with very clear image resolution, making it a breeze to promptly spot unusual activities and pinpoint possible suspects. HD CCTV provides criminal investigators with a clear image resolution to make out tiny details as well as numbers important for a conviction.





60 Degree cameras

{60 degree cameras can detect activity in an area up to 4 metres and are best for smaller spaces, like courtyards.|60 degree cameras are preferred for smaller spaces, they are able to spot activity in an area of up to 4 metres.|Have a small area which needs to be kept an eye on? The 60 degree camera is the camera for you, it has the ability to spot activity in an area of up to 4 metres and is best for smaller areas.|Small areas only need a small camera like the 60 degree camera which can pinpoint activity in an area of 4 metres.|Looking to oversee a store room or smaller area? The 60 degree camera has the ability to pinpoint activity in an area up to 4 metres and is perfect for securing a small area.









Analogue surveillance cameras

If you need a standard CCTV camera that can observe your office or home, an analogue camera is very good. The low resolution allows for standard activity monitoring but will not be able to distinguish very small details.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

Rain and fog don't impact these camera images, they are still of good quality irrespective of the weather. These cameras not only record a 360 degree view of the area but also everything around the camera.





Night vision video cameras

Night Vision CCTV cameras record top quality images irrespective of how dark it is, they use infrared lights to do this and are ideal for observing your property at any time of the evening.









Wired vs Wireless Camera System Options

Once you have made a decision whether you would like a wired or wireless CCTV system, you can pick which CCTV system you would like.

There are advantages and disadvantages to everything and CCTV systems are no exception, you will need to decide based on what your security needs are.





Wired CCTV Systems

Wired systems are often used on larger properties and require wires to operate, the wires will be used for the video transmission, power and internet connection.





Pros and Cons to Wired CCTV systems





- Dependable

- Setup time might be long

- Appropriate to big buildings requiring several cameras

- Able to link several cameras whenever required

- Impacted by power interruptions

- Lacks flexibility





Wireless Options

A totally wireless system which works by sending security footage kept on the cloud. A wireless CCTV system requires a WiFi network as well as a power source to connect to.





Pros and Cons to Wireless CCTV Camera Systems





- Extremely flexible and excellent for tenants

- Like wired systems, they're impacted by power interruptions

- Impacted by interference, giving blurry pictures

- Work only on a small area

- Requires a sturdy wireless signal

- Setup time is fast













CCTV Installations Process

Overview of the CCTV installation process:





Evaluation and quotation of CCTV video camera system





A security camera specialist will stop by your building to execute an evaluation of your space. You will then get a recommendation on the CCTV system that will work best in your space. You will get an obligation- free quotation to look over, when you approve the quotation and provide the okay, work will commence.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The CCTV professional will decide on key areas on your grounds and then mount the security cameras.





Wire and cable installation process

Once the cameras have been positioned in the important locations, the wires and cables will be attached.





Connection and testing of the CCTV system

Your CCTV technician will now connect all the parts and test to make sure that everything works.





Final handover procedure

You will be demonstrated to the end product and the CCTV technician will demonstrate to you how it works and how to use it. The final handover will be completed once you have had a look at the installation, okayed it and signed it off.





Finest CCTV camera brands in S.

South Africa's leading CCTV brands:





- Samsung

- Dahua

- Hikvision

- Sunell

- Axis

- Avigilon









How to select the right CCTV cameras for your property

Residential Properties





If you are in need of a residential CCTV camera system, you should think of where you want your cameras. An Analogue camera will operate best for monitoring your gate or driveway.





If you are on a budget plan, analogue cameras are commonly more low-cost.

The 60 degree camera is built to monitor very small spaces or activity in particular areas.

The 360 degree camera is ideal if you are looking to view a full area because with this camera you are able to view to the left and right too.





CCTV Camera Systems for Commercial Properties





Commercial CCTV systems do require some added thought and work as they are a lot more complicated than domestic ones. Determining tiny details or facial features will not be a problem with the industrial CCTV camera systems.

If you would like your camera to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera.





Precisely how to choose the right CCTV Company





Decide whether you would like to rent or buy a CCTV system before deciding on a business. Some service providers offer both options, while others only offer one.

A warranty and after sales service is not offered by all service providers, so if this is important to you make sure your selected service provider provides these.





Prior to consenting to the installation ensure you are aware of what has been included in the quotation: Do they include cables, is the installation included? Are uninterrupted power supplies and connectors included?

You will be able to get really good suggestions from the CCTV company during the site visit, these suggestions will be made with your security needs and premises layout in mind.

Trust your instincts, you should feel comfortable with the CCTV company you have chosen.





FAQ

Would I be able to install my own CCTV system?





Yes, you can but it will take a lot longer than a skilled professional would take. You may have trouble positioning the cameras and connecting the cables properly.





Mounting the cameras in the wrong areas will mean that they are incapable to observe the whole area. Hire a professional CCTV company and have your installation completed in just 1 day at an affordable price.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV system?

A - The cost of a CCTV system is reliant on a number of things, one being whether you rent or buy your system.





Q - Do CCTV cameras prevent crime?





A - CCTV camera systems protect against a lot of crime, as criminals do not like to be recorded on camera. Criminals are discouraged by the cameras as they would choose to commit a crime on a premises without CCTV cameras watching them. Incorporating CCTV camera systems to your property will not only deter criminals but it will also give your family a better sense of security in their property.





Q - Why should I have a CCTV system in my business office if I already have very good security?





A - You and your security personnels can't be all over the place, all of the time. Your CCTV system will observe your premises constantly without break. When you have a CCTV system, your staff members will be on their finest behaviour.





Q - Does installing a CCTV camera security system take very long?

A - This will be dependent on the overall size of your building, each installation usually only takes a few hours, your CCTV system could be working within a day.





Q- Will a CCTV camera system add market value to my home?

A - Yes, undoubtedly. CCTV cameras are a great security feature that will make you and your family members feel safe and secure.













