CCTV camera systems are a visible deterrent against crime on your premises and provide another layer of protection.

By knowing what is taking place on your property, you can prevent most criminal incidents. CCTV cameras give you the ability to survey your home or business irrespective of your location.

Keep ahead of the criminals, with crystal clear imaging in high resolution.

CCTV camera Installers Pretoria

A local CCTV installer gives you a large range of security camera options in a selection of settings:





- Homes

- Business offices

- Warehouses

- Top-level access environments

- Site jobs

- Retail sites









Most CCTV installation companies in Pretoria will quote you on purchasing or hiring a CCTV system.





Renting CCTV has never been easier, all you need to do is pay a monthly fee.

Why install CCTV security cameras for your office or home?

In South Africa crime is a reality and protecting your property is a need, having CCTV security cameras will give you peace of mind. CCTV security cameras will give you peace of mind, knowing your home and office are safeguarded.





CCTV systems keep customers as well as employees feeling safe on your property, the cameras will also urge staff members to be on their very best behaviour at all times.





Criminals do not want to be caught on camera, as soon as they are mindful they are being filmed, they will decide to commit their crime somewhere else.





Types of Security Cameras (HD, 360, Night Vision)

In order for your CCTV security systems to be sufficient, your equipment needs to be of high quality. When choosing CCTV cameras, your security needs should be considered.





HD CCTV cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras give you superb image resolution and make it easy to recognize suspects and abnormal activities. Criminal investigators will be able to make out little details and numbers due to the HD cameras top quality, crisp clear images.





60 Degree CCTV cameras

{60 degree cameras can determine activity in an area up to 4 metres and are excellent for smaller spaces, like courtyards.|60 degree cameras are excellent for smaller spaces, they are able to detect activity in an area of up to 4 metres.|Have a small area which needs to be kept an eye on? The 60 degree camera is the camera for you, it is able to detect activity in an area of up to 4 metres and is best for smaller areas.|Small areas only need a small camera like the 60 degree camera which can pinpoint activity in an area of 4 metres.|Looking to monitor a store room or smaller area? The 60 degree camera has the ability to pinpoint motion in an area up to 4 metres and is great for securing a small area.









Analogue CCTV cameras

If you require a basic CCTV camera that can observe your property or office space, an analogue camera is fantastic. Because of the low resolution images you will not have the ability to pick up smaller details but you will be able to oversee general activity.





360 Degree cameras

Rain or shine the 360 degree camera will give you premium quality images. The 360 Degree camera gives you a total 360 view of the area being observed as well as everything around the camera.





Night vision cameras

Infrared lights will make it possible for the Night Vision cameras to capture crystal clear and crisp images during the night, so you are equipped to monitor your house at any time day or night.









Wired vs Wireless Camera System Options

Don't hastily decide on your CCTV system, first choose whether you want a wired or wireless security system.

There are advantages and disadvantages to both types and it will all be dependent on your needs.





Wired Systems

Wired CCTV camera systems are best for big properties where you have the ability to run cables for power, video transmission and internet connection.





Pros and Cons to Wired CCTV systems





- Dependable

- Appropriate to bigger properties needing many cameras

- Installation time can possibly be lengthy

- Affected by power failures

- Does not have flexibility

- Equipped to link many cameras whenever needed









Wireless CCTV Options

A wireless system is used to transmit your security footage which is saved on the cloud. A wireless CCTV system requires a Wi-fi network as well as a power source to connect to.





Pros and Cons to Wireless CCTV Camera Systems





- Installation time is quick

- Extremely flexible and perfect for tenants

- Affected by interference, giving blurred images

- Requires a strong wireless signal

- Like wired systems, they're affected by power failures

- Work only on a limited area













CCTV Unit Set Up Process

Overview of the CCTV installation procedure:





Assessment and estimate





A surveillance camera professional will visit your building to carry out an evaluation of your space. A recommendation will then be made on which CCTV system will best suit your surveillance needs. Once you have been given your obligation- free quotation and you have provided the go- ahead, work can start.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The very first step in the installation process would be the mounting of the security cameras in important places on your property.





Wire and cable installation procedure

The wires and cables can be positioned and attached once the cameras have been mounted.





Connection and test of the CCTV system

Your CCTV system should now be up and running and will just need connecting and testing by the contractor.





Final handover

And then finally the CCTV expert will explain how it works and how you will use your new camera system. Once you are satisfied with the installation, you can sign it off and the last handover will be finished.





Number one CCTV brands in South Africa

South Africa's top CCTV brands:





- Samsung

- Dahua

- Hikvision

- Sunell

- Axis

- Avigilon









The best way to select the CCTV system that best suits you

Domestic





If you need to have a domestic CCTV camera system, you should think of where you want your cameras. If you are needing to monitor an area like your door or gate, an Analogue camera will be most ideal.





If you are on a budget plan, analogue cameras are typically more low-cost.

The 60 degree camera is best if you are looking to monitor a small place or activity in a specific area.

Viewing the left and right of the camera would mean your camera keeps an eye on a complete area, the 360 degree camera does precisely this.





CCTV Camera Systems for Commercial Properties





Commercial CCTV systems are typically a bit more complicated than residential ones. If you are needing to determine smaller details like numbers or facial features then commercial CCTV camera systems are better suited for you.

If you would like your camera to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera.





How to select the best CCTV Company





Determining whether to purchase or hire a CCTV system should be determined before choosing a service provider. Some companies give you the choice of purchasing or hiring a CCTV system, others don't have both options available.

If you would like after sales service as well as a warranty, make sure the business you have chosen to go with provides these.





Check your price quote very carefully and be aware of what is included: is installation included? Do they include cables, uninterrupted power supplies and connectors?

The CCTV service provider should also be able to make great suggestions for your CCTV camera needs, considering the design of your premises.

And lastly you should feel comfortable with the CCTV service provider you have chosen.





Frequently Asked Questions

Can I install my own CCTV security camera system?





Yes, you can but it will take a lot longer than a professional would take. Linking the cables as well as the mounting of the cameras can be challenging when doing it yourself.





Mounting the cameras in the incorrect locations will mean that they are incapable to monitor the complete area. Your installation will be done in 1 day at a budget-friendly price with a professional CCTV company.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV system?

A - The cost of a CCTV system varies according to the type of system you install as well as whether you decide to purchase or hire the system.





Q - Can CCTV cameras prevent crime?





A - CCTV camera systems stop a great deal of crime, as criminals do not like to be caught on camera. If a criminal sees that you have a CCTV system, they will likely look for somewhere else which doesn't have a CCTV system. Every home and business enterprise should have CCTV camera systems adding an extra layer of security and protection.





Q - Do I need a CCTV system in my business office if I already have very good security?





A - Do not think your security guards are keeping tabs on everything ROUND-THE-CLOCK. CCTV is able to monitor guests and team members all day daily. CCTV in your business will urge team members to work effectively.





Q - How long does it take to install a CCTV camera security system?

A - Depending on the size of your premises, the installation procedure normally takes only a few hours. So, you could have a working CCTV system within a day!





Q- Do CCTV camera systems add market value to a home?

A - Yes, certainly. CCTV cameras are a great security feature that will make you and your loved ones feel safe and secure.













