CCTV cameras are a visible deterrent against crime on your premises and provide another layer of safety.

A lot of crime incidents can be prevented if you know what's happening on your property. With CCTV you can monitor your property wherever you are.

Stay one step ahead of would-be criminals with clear imaging in high resolution.

CCTV installers offer a variety of camera options:





- Top-level access environments

- Residential properties

- Offices

- Retail industry sites

- Site projects

- Storage facilities













Most CCTV installation companies in Boksburg will quote you on purchasing or renting a CCTV system.





Renting CCTV equipment is trouble free, it only involves paying a monthly fee.

Why put in CCTV security camera systems for your home or office?

In South Africa crime is a real truth and protecting your property is a necessity, having CCTV security cameras will give you comfort. CCTV cameras offer an outstanding deterrent to possible criminals entering into your home or office.





CCTV systems leave customers as well as employees feeling secure on your property, the cameras will also motivate team members to be on their best behaviour at all times.





When criminals know that they are on camera, they will choose to go elsewhere to carry out their crime.





Types of Security Cameras (HD, 360, Night Vision)

Really good quality equipment will ensure an efficient CCTV security system. Your security needs will determine the security cameras you install.





High Definition CCTV cameras

With hd CCTV cameras you have the capability to immediately recognize suspects. The crisp, clear images make things quick and easy to make out numbers and small details for criminal investigations.





60 Degree CCTV cameras

{60 degree cameras can identify activity in an area up to 4 metres and are suitable for little spaces, like courtyards.|60 degree cameras are ideal for little spaces, they are able to recognize activity in an area of up to 4 metres.|Have a smaller area which needs to be overseen? The 60 degree camera is the camera for you, it has the ability to recognize activity in an area of up to 4 metres and is great for little areas.|Small areas only need a smaller camera like the 60 degree camera which can detect activity in an area of 4 metres.|Looking to observe a store room or little area? The 60 degree camera has the ability to detect movement in an area up to 4 metres and is great for securing a smaller room









Analogue video cameras

Need a basic CCTV camera system able to observe your office or home? The Analogue system is excellent. The low resolution allows for general activity monitoring but will not be able to determine little details.





360 Degree cameras

Rain and fog don't influence these camera images, they are still of good quality irrespective of the weather. You get a 360 degree view of the area and everything around the camera is captured.





Night vision surveillance cameras

Night vision CCTV cameras use infrared lights to record clear and crisp images, even during the night.









Wired vs Wireless Options

Don't hastily select your CCTV system, first make a decision whether you want a wired or wireless security system.

There are advantages and disadvantages to everything and CCTV units are no exception, you will need to make a decision based on what your security needs are.





Wired Systems

Wired CCTV units are best suited to large properties and require wires for the video transmission, power and internet connection.





Pros and Cons to Wired CCTV units





- Dependable

- Appropriate to large properties needing a lot of cameras

- Installation time might be time-consuming

- Impacted by power interruptions

- Lacks flexibility

- Able to link a lot of cameras whenever needed









Wireless CCTV Options

Wireless CCTV systems utilize a wireless system to transfer your security footage which is saved on the cloud. A wireless CCTV system requires a WiFi network as well as a source of power to connect to.





Pros and Cons to Wireless CCTV Camera Systems





- Needs a solid wireless signal

- Installation time is quick

- Work only on a limited area

- Really flexible and perfect for tenants

- Like wired systems, they're impacted by power interruptions

- Impacted by interference, giving blurred images













CCTV Installations Process

Overview of the CCTV installation process:





Evaluation and quotation of CCTV camera system





A security camera expert will make an appointment with you to visit and evaluate your space. They will then make a suggestion on the most ideal kind of CCTV system for your needs. You will receive an obligation-free quotation and work will start once you provide the go-ahead.





Mounting of CCTV cameras

The very first step in the installation process would be the mounting of the security cameras in main spots on your property.





Wire and cable installation

Once the cameras have been positioned in the key locations, the wires and cables will be connected.





Connection and testing of the CCTV system

Your CCTV camera security system will now just need to be connected which your CCTV specialist will complete and test.





Final handover

The last handover involves the CCTV expert showing you how the system operates and how to use it. The last handover will be finished once you are satisfied with the installation and have signed it off.





Major CCTV brands in S.

South Africa's top CCTV brands:





- Hikvision

- Avigilon

- Samsung

- Dahua

- Axis

- Sunell









Choosing the ideal CCTV cameras for your property

Residential Properties





Residential camera installations entail some thought on the arrangement of the cameras. Monitoring an area like a gate or driveway will require an analogue camera.





If you are looking for a camera that will match your budget, the Analogue camera is usually the affordable choice.

A 60 degree camera is great for small-sized spaces and for monitoring activity in a particular area.

The 360 degree camera is able to view to the left and right of the camera too.





CCTV Camera Systems for Industrial Properties





Industrial CCTV units are usually a lot more complicated than domestic ones. Industrial CCTV camera units are ideal if you want to be able to determine fine details, like numbers on a piece of paper or facial features, an HD camera is your best bet.

You may need a night vision camera in which case you will be able to get clear images no matter the time.





How to choose the best CCTV Company





Before opting for a CCTV business, you should determine if you would like to rent or buy a CCTV system. Some service providers don't offer both options, you will need to find out what they offer before anything else.

A warranty and after sales service is not offered by all service providers, so if this is crucial to you make sure your selected business provides these.





Once you have been issued a quotation, ensure you look at it carefully and be aware of what is provided: Do they include uninterrupted power supplies and connectors, do they include cables and most importantly is installation provided?

The CCTV provider should also be able to make good recommendations for your CCTV camera needs, considering the layout of your premises.

And lastly you should feel comfortable with the CCTV provider you have chosen.





Frequently Asked Questions

Can I install my own CCTV system?





Yes, you would be able to install your own CCTV system but it would take a lot longer compared to a specialist installer. Mounting the cameras and connecting the cables properly can prove to be tough.





It is necessary that you know where to place the cameras as you may mount them in a place where they do not get the complete area. Expert CCTV companies will complete the installation process in 1 day and the fees are inexpensive.









Q - How much does it cost for a CCTV system?

A - Depending on the kind of system you opt for and whether you rent or buy, the price can vary.





Q - Do CCTV camera systems stop crime?





A - CCTV camera units act as a huge deterrent against crime. If a criminal sees that you have a CCTV system, they will likely look for somewhere else which doesn't have a CCTV system. Adding CCTV camera units to your property will not only deter criminals but it will also give your family members a better sense of security in their home.





Q - Do I need a CCTV system in my office space if I already have very good security?





A - It is not realistic to think you or your security personnels can be all over the place all the time. CCTV units on the other hand monitor employees and visitors all the time. When you have a CCTV system, your employees will be on their finest behaviour.





Q - The time it takes to put up a CCTV camera security system.

A - The size of your buildings will determine how long the installation will take, on average CCTV installations only take a few hours and you should have your CCTV working within the same day.





Q- Will a CCTV camera system add market value to my home?

A - No doubt about it! CCTV units add market value to any home as it creates an extra layer of security for the home and it's occupants.













