CCTV gives you the ability to see what is happening on your property, therefore decreasing crime. With CCTV you can keep an eye on your property wherever you are.

With crystal clear imaging in high resolution, you stay one step ahead would-be criminals.

CCTV camera Installers Cape Town

CCTV installers give a variety of camera options:





- Residential properties

- Site projects

- Warehouses

- Retail sites

- High-level access environments

- Office spaces













A really good CCTV installation company in Cape Town will supply you with an all-inclusive quote to purchase or rent a CCTV system.





Hiring CCTV equipment is hassle free, it only entails paying a monthly fee.

Advantages of installing CCTV security cameras in your home or office.

Crime is a harsh truth in South Africa and the more levels of security you have, the better! CCTV security cameras give your office or home with an extra layer of security against potential criminals entering into your home.





CCTV systems also encourage workers to be on their very best behaviour at all times and give your customers a sense of security.





When criminals know that they are on camera, they will choose to go someplace else to commit their crime.





Security camera types(360, HD, Night Vision)

Great quality equipment will guarantee an efficient CCTV security system. Determining which cameras to install will be decided by closely evaluating your security needs.





HD(High Definition) cameras

HD (high definition) CCTV cameras make it very simple to pinpoint suspects and activities out of the ordinary. The crisp, clear images make it simple to make out numbers and small details for criminal investigations.





60 Degree cameras

60 degree cameras can determine movement in an area up to 4 metres and are ideal for small spaces, like courtyards.









Analogue CCTV camera systems

Keeping an eye on your office or home has never been easier with the Analogue camera unit. The reduced resolution images will not enable you to pick up small details but you can pick up overall activity.





360 Degree CCTV cameras

Rain or shine the 360 degree camera will give you high quality images. These cameras not only record a 360 degree view of the area but also everything around the camera.





Night vision CCTV cameras

Criminals often strike at night and you need to be able to have a look at your CCTV cameras regardless how dark, with the Night Vision camera you can view clear images despite of the time.









Wireless vs Wired CCTV Camera System Options

Before selecting a CCTV unit, decide what will suit you better, a wired or wireless unit.

Reflect on what your security needs are and then go about deciding on which CCTV unit you would like as both have pros and cons.





Wired CCTV Systems

Wired CCTV systems require wires for power, internet connection and video transmission, the wired unit is best for large size properties.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wired CCTV systems





- Well-suited to large buildings requiring many cameras

- Impacted by power interruptions

- Does not have flexibility

- Reliable

- Installing time may possibly be time-consuming

- Able to link many cameras whenever needed









Wireless CCTV Options

A completely wireless system which works by sending security footage saved on the cloud. The wireless CCTV option works by connecting to your WiFi network, but will still need to be connected to a power source.





Advantages and disadvantages to Wireless CCTV Camera Systems





- Requires a strong wireless signal

- Installing time is quick

- Work only on a small area

- Really flexible and perfect for renters

- Like wired systems, they're affected by power interruptions

- Impacted by interference, giving blurred images













CCTV Camera Unit Set Up Process

The list below is an overview of the CCTV installation process:





Evaluation and estimate





A site visit will take place on confirmation of time and place, the evaluation will be on the space you require the camera installation. You will then get a recommendation on the CCTV system that will work best in your space. An obligation- free price quote will be provided to you and work can start as soon as you have accepted and provided the go- ahead.





Mounting CCTV camera systems

The professional will start off by mounting cameras in essential spots.





Wire and cable installation process

The wires and cables can be placed and attached once the cameras have been installed.





Connection and testing of the CCTV unit

Your CCTV technician will now link all the parts and test to ensure that everything works.





Final handover

And finally the CCTV professional will clarify how it operates and how you will use your new camera unit. The last handover will be completed once you have had a look at the installation, okayed it and signed it off.





Major CCTV camera brand names in South Africa

The following are the finest CCTV brand names in South Africa:





- Samsung

- Dahua

- Hikvision

- Sunell

- Axis

- Avigilon









How to choose the CCTV system that best suits you

Domestic





If you require a CCTV system for a property you will require to first put some thought into where you want to place the cameras. Monitoring an area like a gate or driveway will require an analogue camera.





If you are on a budget plan, analogue cameras are typically more economical.

The 60 degree camera is perfect if you are looking to keep an eye on a smaller place or activity in a specific area.

If you are wanting to keep an eye on activity to the left and right as well, the 360 degree camera is perfect.





CCTV Camera Systems for Industrial Properties





When it comes to CCTV systems for industrial properties, they are typically a lot more complex. Industrial CCTV camera systems are suitable if you want to be able to determine fine details, like numbers on a piece of paper or facial features, an HD camera is your best bet.

If you would like your camera to monitor at night as well, you will need a night vision camera.





How to choose the perfect CCTV Company





Determining whether to purchase or rent a CCTV unit should be decided prior to selecting a provider. Some service providers don't offer both options, you will need to find out what they offer first.

If you would like after sales service as well as a warranty, make sure the business you have selected to go with provides these.





Have a thorough look at what is included in your CCTV camera unit installation, do they provide uninterrupted power supplies, cables and connectors?

During the course of the site visit the CCTV technician will make great suggestions for your CCTV camera needs.

And lastly you should feel comfortable with the CCTV provider you have chosen.





FAQ

Will I be able to install my own CCTV unit?





Yes, you can but it will take much longer than a qualified professional would take. Mounting the cameras and connecting the cables appropriately can prove to be difficult.





You may not place the cameras in the correct area and therefore will not pick up the whole area you intended. CCTV companies only take 1 day to install the whole system in a professional way and the rates are shockingly budget-friendly.









Q - The cost of a CCTV unit?

A - This will be dependent on the unit you choose and whether you choose to rent or purchase the unit.





Q - Do CCTV security cameras help prevent crime.





A - CCTV camera systems act as a big preventive against crime. Criminals are deterred by the cameras as they would prefer to commit a crime on a property without CCTV cameras watching them. Incorporating CCTV camera systems to your property will not only prevent criminals but it will also give your loved ones a better sense of security in their property.





Q - Why should I have a CCTV unit in my office space if I already have great security?





A - You and your security guards can't be all over, all of the time. A CCTV unit keeps track of the activities of your workers and guests at all times. When you have a CCTV unit, your workers will be on their best behaviour.





Q - The time it takes to put in a CCTV camera security unit.

A - The size of your premises will determine how long the installation will take, on average CCTV installations only take a few hours and you should have your CCTV up and running within the same day.





Q- Does a CCTV camera unit add market value to my property?

A - Yes indeed, it does. It is another excellent security feature that makes the property's residents feel safer and more secure.













