Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Benjamin Viviers
Electricians in Port Elizabeth
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Electrical installations
  • rewiring
  • maintenance
  • repairs
  • fualt finding
  • inverter installations
  • geyser element
  • chaseing
  • tubing and much more!
  • 24 hour
  • Electrician
  • Port Elizabeth
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    I am an Electrical Artisan with 4 years experience currently doing domestic or industrial electrical installations or maintenance repairs in Port Elizabeth. If you have any electrical problem or need an installation, don't hesitate to call Benjamin on 082 637 9573 or email at bzviviers246@gmail.com for a free quote.


    My prices are much less than other companies, because you're dealing straight with the electrician. So for excellent service at a great price


    contact me



    Working Hours


    Mon-Fri 07:00-17:00


    Sat 07:00-15:00


    Sun 07:00-13:00



    Office hours


    Mon-Sun 07:00-17:00

    Service areas
    Port Elizabeth
    Address
    57 Webber street south end
    6001 Port Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-826379573
      Add SEO element