I am an Electrical Artisan with 4 years experience currently doing domestic or industrial electrical installations or maintenance repairs in Port Elizabeth. If you have any electrical problem or need an installation, don't hesitate to call Benjamin on 082 637 9573 or email at bzviviers246@gmail.com for a free quote.





My prices are much less than other companies, because you're dealing straight with the electrician. So for excellent service at a great price





contact me









Working Hours





Mon-Fri 07:00-17:00





Sat 07:00-15:00





Sun 07:00-13:00









Office hours





Mon-Sun 07:00-17:00