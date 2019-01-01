African Dream Building & Maintenance Services, aside from undertaking from foundation up projects, has individual service divisions to meet the needs of clients requiring trade specific work done at their premises. Each division is managed and maintained as a unique entity to ensure the client receives 100% quality service and satisfaction at the end of each project with each division having qualified and experienced Staff assigned to it.

A.D.B.M.S. CONSTRUCTION DIVISIONS:

AFRI-PAVE Paving Division

AFRI-LEC Electrical Division

AFRI-PLUMB Plumbing Division

AFRI-TILE Tiling Division

AFRI-PAINT Paint / Varnish Division

AFRI-SEAL Waterproofing Division

AFRI-ROOF Roofing / Ceilings Division

AFRI-WOOD All Woodwork Related Division

AFRI-GLAZE Glazing Division

AFRI-FLOOR All flooring related Division

AFRI-PORT Garages / Carport Division

AFRI-BRAAI All Outdoor related Division

AFRI-GARDEN Landscaping / Gardening Division

AFRI-MANAGE Property / Project Management

SPECIALIST DIVISIONS

Dolphin Developments Property Development and related services

ClutterClean Specialized Cleaning Industrial, Commercial and Domestic Cleaning Services

The Fixer Upper Handyman Handyman Services