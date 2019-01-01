Your browser is out-of-date.

African Dream Building &amp; Maintenance Services
Restoration & Renovation in Blouberg
    • New Build in Milnerton, African Dream Building & Maintenance Services African Dream Building & Maintenance Services
    New Build in Milnerton

    African Dream Building & Maintenance Services, aside from undertaking from foundation up projects, has individual service divisions to meet the needs of clients requiring trade specific work done at their premises.  Each division is managed and maintained as a unique entity to ensure the client receives 100% quality service and satisfaction at the end of each project with each division having qualified and experienced Staff assigned to it.

    A.D.B.M.S. CONSTRUCTION DIVISIONS:

    AFRI-PAVE               Paving Division

    AFRI-LEC                 Electrical Division

    AFRI-PLUMB             Plumbing Division

    AFRI-TILE                Tiling Division

    AFRI-PAINT             Paint / Varnish Division

    AFRI-SEAL               Waterproofing Division

    AFRI-ROOF              Roofing / Ceilings Division

    AFRI-WOOD             All Woodwork Related Division

    AFRI-GLAZE             Glazing Division

    AFRI-FLOOR             All flooring related Division

    AFRI-PORT              Garages / Carport Division

    AFRI-BRAAI             All Outdoor related Division

    AFRI-GARDEN          Landscaping / Gardening Division

    AFRI-MANAGE          Property / Project Management

    SPECIALIST DIVISIONS

    Dolphin Developments                       Property Development and related services

    ClutterClean Specialized Cleaning      Industrial, Commercial and Domestic Cleaning Services

    The Fixer Upper Handyman                Handyman Services

    Services
    • New build
    • Renovations
    • Restorations
    • Developments
    • Project Management
    • Property Maintenance
    • Handyman
    • Paving
    • Painting
    • Outdoor Entertainment areas
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Western Cape and Gauteng
    • Blouberg
    Address
    19 Dorchester Drive, Parklands
    7441 Blouberg
    South Africa
    +27-730321392 www.africandreambuilding.simplesite.com
