African Dream Building & Maintenance Services, aside from undertaking from foundation up projects, has individual service divisions to meet the needs of clients requiring trade specific work done at their premises. Each division is managed and maintained as a unique entity to ensure the client receives 100% quality service and satisfaction at the end of each project with each division having qualified and experienced Staff assigned to it.
A.D.B.M.S. CONSTRUCTION DIVISIONS:
AFRI-PAVE Paving Division
AFRI-LEC Electrical Division
AFRI-PLUMB Plumbing Division
AFRI-TILE Tiling Division
AFRI-PAINT Paint / Varnish Division
AFRI-SEAL Waterproofing Division
AFRI-ROOF Roofing / Ceilings Division
AFRI-WOOD All Woodwork Related Division
AFRI-GLAZE Glazing Division
AFRI-FLOOR All flooring related Division
AFRI-PORT Garages / Carport Division
AFRI-BRAAI All Outdoor related Division
AFRI-GARDEN Landscaping / Gardening Division
AFRI-MANAGE Property / Project Management
SPECIALIST DIVISIONS
Dolphin Developments Property Development and related services
ClutterClean Specialized Cleaning Industrial, Commercial and Domestic Cleaning Services
The Fixer Upper Handyman Handyman Services
- Services
- New build
- Renovations
- Restorations
- Developments
- Project Management
- Property Maintenance
- Handyman
- Paving
- Painting
- Outdoor Entertainment areas
- Service areas
- Western Cape and Gauteng
- Blouberg
- Address
-
19 Dorchester Drive, Parklands
7441 Blouberg
South Africa
+27-730321392 www.africandreambuilding.simplesite.com